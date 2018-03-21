 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty As/Is
More Caret down

Is This Aubrey O'Day Diss Track Called "DJT" About Donald Trump Jr.?

She told a fan in 2013 the song is named for "the man I wrote the album about."

Posted on
Stephanie McNeal
Stephanie McNeal
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Former Danity Kane singer and Celebrity Apprentice star Aubrey O'Day may have hinted pretty strongly at her rumored affair with Donald Trump Jr. back in 2013 with the release of her first solo EP, Between Two Evils. In fact, the first song she released is literally called "DJT."

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @aubreyoday

The song, released about a year after the duo reportedly ended their affair, features a spoken word section where O'Day plays out what she says is a real argument she had with her ex-lover.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @aubreyoday

She told a fan that the letters in the title of the song stand for "the man I wrote the album about."

Advertisement

In the spoken word section, the man says he thought they were forever but "maybe I was lying to myself."

I don't know, I could... I couldn't do what I said I would do
So that answered the question for me
I'll always want you and always wonder about it
But it doesn't matter because I have to stay here...

You know, I think probably the loss of the other world
I'm torn between two worlds both of which I wanted.

O'Day told fans the conversation acted out in the song was "all true."

Fans were into it!

👀

You can listen to the whole song here:

SoundCloud
View this track on SoundCloud
w.soundcloud.com

Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App
Promoted
Promoted by
Advertisement

Connect With USNews

Advertisement