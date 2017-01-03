Get Our News App
Which Hot Chocolate Brand Is The Best? video
15 Insanely Tasty 30-Minute Meals To Eat This…
Can You Tell These Commonly Confused Animals Apart?
Wendy’s Owned A Twitter Troll So Hard They…
LGBT

Ellen DeGeneres Makes It Clear Kim Burrell Will Not Be Appearing On Her Show

A recording of the gospel singer delivering an anti-gay sermon went viral over the holiday weekend, causing immediate backlash.

Sarah Karlan
Sarah Karlan
BuzzFeed News Reporter

1. Ellen DeGeneres has confirmed on Twitter that gospel singer Kim Burrell, whose anti-gay sermon went viral over the weekend, will not be performing as scheduled on her show this Thursday.

Ellen DeGeneres has confirmed on Twitter that gospel singer Kim Burrell, whose anti-gay sermon went viral over the weekend, will not be performing as scheduled on her show this Thursday.

View this image ›

@TheEllenShow

2. Burrell was scheduled to perform a song from the Hidden Figures soundtrack alongside Pharrell Williams, but a recording of the singer delivering a sermon in which she described homosexuality as “perverted” led to immediate backlash.

Burrell was scheduled to perform a song from the Hidden Figures soundtrack alongside Pharrell Williams, but a recording of the singer delivering a sermon in which she described homosexuality as "perverted" led to immediate backlash.

View this image ›

D Dipasupil / Getty Images

In the video, Burrell, who serves as a pastor at the Love & Liberty Fellowship Church in Houston, can be seen addressing a church crowd.

“You, as a man, you open your mouth and take a man’s penis in your face — you are perverted,” Burrell says in the recording. “You are a woman and will shake your face in another woman’s breast — you are perverted.”

youtube.com

youtube.com

 

The singer responded to her critics in a Facebook Live video, which has since been deleted.

“I never said ‘LGBT’ last night, I said ‘S-I-N,’” she explains. “And whatever falls under sin was preached. What was posted isn’t how I preached too — but only that. Isn’t that something. That is the design of the enemy, to make it look like I have a personal agenda against people.”

“To every person who is dealing with the homosexual spirit, I love you because God loves you,” she concludes. “But God hates the sin.”

5. Several members of the Hidden Figures cast publicly condemned Burrell’s actions over the weekend, including Williams and Janelle Monáe.

Several members of the Hidden Figures cast publicly condemned Burrell's actions over the weekend, including Williams and Janelle Monáe.

View this image ›

Nicholas Hunt / Getty Images

“I shouldn’t even have to post this as you guys should already know where I stand,” wrote Monáe on Instagram. “But If you do not pls know I unequivocally repudiate ANY AND ALL hateful comments against the LGBTQ community. ”

Burrell is featured in the song “I See a Victory” on the film’s soundtrack.

6. Many people on social media were quick to point out that not only was Burrell scheduled to appear on Ellen, but she worked with Frank Ocean on his latest album. “My issue with Kim Burrell is the contradiction,” wrote one Twitter user:

Many people on social media were quick to point out that not only was Burrell scheduled to appear on Ellen, but she worked with Frank Ocean on his latest album. "My issue with Kim Burrell is the contradiction," wrote one Twitter user:

View this image ›

@TheVirtuoZo

View this image ›

Twitter: @deray

Kim Burrell ripping up the check Frank Ocean gave her for singing on his album.

— Boojie Bad Ass (@LongLiveDenzy)

View this image ›

10. While Ocean did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News’ request for comment, his mother, Katonya Breaux, had this to say on Twitter:

While Ocean did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News’ request for comment, his mother, Katonya Breaux, had this to say on Twitter:

View this image ›

Twitter: @katonya

Kim Burrell has not yet responded to BuzzFeed News’ request for comment.

Check out more articles on BuzzFeed.com!

Sarah Karlan is the Deputy LGBT Editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Sarah Karlan at sarah.karlan@buzzfeed.com.
More
 
 
In The News Today
Download the BuzzFeed News app
This Is How Google Wants To Make The Internet Speak Everyone’s Language

by Sheera Frenkel

Connect With LGBT
Follow Us On Tumblr Follow Us On Apple News
More News
More News
Now Buzzing