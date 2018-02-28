Trump Just Told A Conservative Lawmaker He's Afraid Of The NRA

Share On more Share On more

"You know why, because you're afraid of the NRA," Trump said, following his statement with laughter. "It's a big issue. A lot of people are talking about it."

Then in an awkward moment televised by cable news networks, Trump asked Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey, a fellow Republican, if his proposed bill included a provision to raise the minimum age to buy an AR-15 from 18 to 21.

There were high emotions during the meeting. At one point California Sen. Dianne Feinstein looked absolutely giddy when Trump suggested adding an assault weapons ban to a bill. At another moment, Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley hung his head in seeming disbelief after ranting about how Hollywood depictions of violence are to blame.

In a televised meeting with Republican and Democrat lawmakers, Trump both argued there needed to be more guns in the hands of trained people — he said "gun free zones" need to be abolished — while also airing ideas that stunned conservative lawmakers.

President Trump told a conservative lawmaker he was afraid of the NRA and said that guns should be taken away from some people before any legal proceedings during lengthy and extraordinary comments on Wednesday.

Trump, who casually mentioned lunching on Sunday with NRA President Wayne LaPierre, continued to suggest the gun-rights group held power over legislators.

"They have great power over you people," Trump said. "They have less power over me."

The roundtable with legislators comes as the president has said he wants to take action after the Florida mass shooting on Feb. 14, during which a former student opened fire with an AR-15 and killed 17 people.

The meeting was similar to another televised meeting with lawmakers where Trump met with legislators in front of reporters about Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, also known as DACA, making suggestions about bills with both Republicans and Democrats.

After that January meeting, no legislation or action has been taken on DACA.

Among the suggestions Trump has appeared to be supporting is arming teachers and provisions that would prompt law enforcement to act on "red flags."

He also blasted gun-free ones, suggesting they should be done away with.

"They are the most dangerous places, gun-free zones," he said.

In the meeting, Trump said he would be taking some sort of executive action to ban bump stocks, the device used by the Las Vegas mass shooter in October to have his rifles fire like automatic weapons legally.

"I'm going to write the bump stocks, essentially out," he said.

Trump also suggested to "take the guns immediately from people that you could judge immediately they are mentally ill."

The president referenced the Florida shooter, and blamed police for not disarming him before the shooting.



"I think they should have taken [the guns] away immediately, whether they had the right or not," he said.

Completely unscripted during the televised discussion, Trump at times also seemed to suggest avoiding or ignoring due process.

"Take the guns first, go through due process second," Trump said.