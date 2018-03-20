Republicans Criticized Trump After He Congratulated Vladimir Putin For Winning Reelection

Share On more Share On more

President Trump: "I had a call with President Putin and congratulated him on the victory ... We'll probably be meeting in the not-too-distant future to discuss the arms race, which is getting out of control." https://t.co/JGk9V2biwX

President Donald Trump congratulated Russia's President Vladimir Putin Tuesday for winning reelection, prompting a wave of criticism for what some said was the applauding of a political strongman.

"I had a call with President Putin and congratulated him on the victory, his electoral victory," Trump told reporters from the Oval Office Tuesday. "We had a very good call and I suspect we'll probably be meeting in the not-so-distant future."

"President Trump congratulated President Putin on his March 18 re-election, and emphasized the importance of denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula," read a White House description of the call.

Not only is Russia believed to have meddled in the 2016 US presidential election, but Putin's policies involving assembly, speech, and candidate registration is believed to have greatly impacted its own presidential election this year, which Putin easily won.

According to the BBC, Putin won the election with 76.68% of the vote.