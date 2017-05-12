Hail-Hydra.com Now Redirects You To Trump's Official White House Bio

This is the President of the United States Donald Trump. He is not a member of Marvel's fictional bad-guy organization, Hydra.

This is a comic book fan in a cosplay costume of Red Skull, a Marvel character and member of Hydra. He is not affiliated with the White House.

But when you type in hail-hydra.com on your web browser, you are currently being redirected to the White House's biography page for President Trump. 👀

It's not clear how long this redirect has been in place, but the Hollywood Reporter wrote about it Thursday .

Now, if you're not familiar with Hydra, it is a bad-guy filled organization from the Marvel comic books bent on world domination.

BuzzFeed News has tried to find the online prankster, but it appears that they have taken steps to make sure their identity is hidden.

A search for the domain name shows the only registrant name is Whois Privacy Protect, a company whose business is specifically to keep hidden the real owners of certain websites.

However, we did look a little bit into the website's history and found out this isn't the first time the mystery owner has played the same prank.