What Is Nameflaming? How Chelsea Clinton And Sean Spicer Got Owned

There's a new thing happening on Twitter where people getting yelled at in Quote Tweets are fighting back. We're calling it "nameflaming" and it happens when a person changes their Twitter display name to mock a scoldy quote-tweeter. Here is the nameflame in action:

On Thursday, Chelsea Clinton was nameflamed after she scolded a Twitter user for using a picture of Donald Trump’s 11-year-old son Barron in an apparent joke.

That user, @spookperson, told BuzzFeed News his display name change was “a pretty common” prank on the social network, which introduced the “retweet with comment” feature in April 2015. Asked why they nameflamed Clinton, @spookperson responded, “She retweeted me accusing me of something completely asinine, and well, because it's fun.”

The former White House press secretary quote tweeted @IllegalTroy noting disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein has donated money to Democratic politicians. About 10 minutes after Spicer shared his tweet, @IllegalTroy changed his display name to “sean eats turds.” Spicer has not yet deleted the tweet which still lives on in his feed. Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the phenomenon from BuzzFeed News.



In August, conservative political commentator Bill Kristol was nameflamed after quote tweeting a user who shared a Fox News clip critical of president Trump. @BillKristol @KJTorrance I have a feeling he changed his name label after you retweeted him....

Some Twitter users have long pestered the company with requests for a feature that would allow them to edit their tweets. For @spookperson and @illegalTroy, nameflaming demonstrates why that might be a bad idea. Editing tweets could lead to “trolling, manipulation of news and information, public officials revising earlier statements that would have been public record, etc.” @spookperson said.

@IllegalTroy expressed similar concerns. “I remember seeing people talking about that idea and someone brought up the possibility of far right trolls using an edit feature to make normal people look like they're saying things they weren't,” they said.

“‘Clinton killed Tupac’ a new conspiracy theory I hadn't heard...Thank you for laughter!!” she tweeted to @spookperson, prompting them to change the display name to “CLINTON SHOT BIGGIE.”

Eventually after being nameflamed multiple times, Clinton gave up trying to explain what happened to her followers. Life lesson: To avoid the nameflame, screenshot everything.



