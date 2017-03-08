I Made A Facebook Profile, Started Liking Right Wing Pages, And Radicalized My Newsfeed In 4 Days

28. Getting a handle on the specifics of how Facebook’s algorithm works is really hard, but here are some key takeaways.

If I clicked on an article, I’d be more likely to see the page that posted it more often in my feed. If I hovered over a meme about illegal immigration, for instance, I’d end up with more illegal immigration content next time I refreshed the page.

At one point, my entire feed was photos of scantily clad women with racist meme text written over them. Then it shifted and it was all negative write-ups of the Oscars.

Meme pages appeared as a suggestion almost immediately after I interacted with right-wing media and public figure pages. After I liked Reince Priebus’s page, it opened a carousel including the verified Donald J. Trump page, Breitbart, the main page for Fox News, and the pages of conservative TV anchors Sean Hannity and Greta Van Susteren. Then I went to my News Feed, and the first link in Facebook’s “Suggested Pages” widget was a meme page called “God Emperor Trump.”

My feed has created a wall of Trump content that makes the less fawning Trump coverage from more mainstream media companies look negative and out of touch. For instance, here are five posts in the order they appeared on my News Feed on Thursday:

• An article from conservativeconstitutionalists.com titled “ALERT: UNITED NATIONS HIRING ‘DISARMAMENT OFFICERS’ TO TAKE AMERICAN GUNS”.

• A New York Times article titled “Republican Unity on Health Care Is Elusive, Despite Trump’s Support”.

* An article from The Blaze titled “40 Days for Life kicks off Lenten prayer campaign outside abortion clinics”.

• A screenshot posted to a meme page called “I,Hypocrite” of an Apple News push notification for a Wired story that reads “Want to profit off your meme? Good luck if you aren’t white. The meme economy seems to be shutting out creators of color.”

• And an article called “Ruther Bader Ginsburger DEAD !!! 1933-2017” from a website called truetrumpers.com. (She’s not.)