A Democratic Super PAC Is Asking The Porn Industry For Tips On Trump In A New Ad Campaign

American Bridge, a Democratic super PAC, is making a digital ad buy asking for stories and tips about President Donald Trump from porn industry professionals during the Adult Video News Awards in Las Vegas.

The ads come after the Wall Street Journal reported that a lawyer for Trump, Michael Cohen, arranged a $130,000 settlement with an adult film actor, Stephanie Clifford — who performs as Stormy Daniels — to stop her from going public before the election about an alleged affair with the president. Cohen told BuzzFeed News in a statement, “These rumors have circulated time and again since 2011. President Trump once again vehemently denies any such occurrence as has Ms. Daniels.”



One of the ads features a photo of Clifford and Trump at a July 2006 golf event in Lake Tahoe. “Have you ‘hung out’ with Donald Trump? Wanna chat?” reads the text superimposed over the photo.

Another ad pictures Cohen and asks if he tried to “pay you off.”

The ads, which will appear on Facebook and Instagram during the AVN Awards, according to an American Bridge official, are the latest of in a long series of Democratic efforts over the past year that fall somewhere between research effort and publicity stunt.



"We're not convinced that Donald Trump's potentially illegal behavior is limited to his interactions with Stormy Daniels, so we are reaching out to a broad audience with the hope that people will come forward with credible information," Bradley Beychok, the American Bridge president, said in a release.