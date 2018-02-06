People Are Making Up Stories About All The Kardashian Kids' Names In Response To Kylie Naming Her Baby Stormi

Share On copy Share On copy

The name announcement followed Kylie addressing her pregnancy for the first time in a post and video Sunday.

Does Kylie ever watch the news? 😂😂😂 https://t.co/BNlyRX51eX

Stormi? Yeah, i'm guessing Kylie Jenner does not watch the news. https://t.co/rLpQDSnbSY

Someone had a question.

People also began to tell stories using names from the Kardashian/Jenner family.

For those who need a quick primer on where we're at so far on the name front:

Chicago, North, and Saint are the children of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

Dream is the daughter born to Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna.

Reign, Penelope, and Mason are the children of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick.

OK, here we go.