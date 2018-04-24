Rihanna Debuted The First Look From Her Lingerie Line And A Lot Of Fans Just Want "Fenty Music"

Good afternoon.
Rihanna shared the first look from her lingerie line on Tuesday. It's a lacy cut-out and seems to be a one-piece. "Savage X Fenty" launches worldwide on May 11.
"Got a lil treat for my ladies..." Rihanna wrote on her platforms with the pic.
bet ya didn’t know it’s #nationallingerieday 😍 got a lil treat for my ladies.... #SAVAGEXFENTY is coming to you worldwide on MAY 11th!! Exclusively on SAVAGEX.com !!
Head there now to peep the live countdown ⏱
Rihanna previously shared some glimpses of the new line too.
If you're into it you can watch a live countdown to launch.
There's this size range when you give the website your info, from 32A to 44DDD.
And this size range for "undie:"
Some people responded to the new look like this:
But others said that they were looking for some Fenty X Music...
They want it.
They need it.
They're "yelling" for it.
And they are not amused.
Bye, someone said.
AN ALBUM.
Anyway, tweet carefully...
See this warning, from @fillegrossiere.
Remy Smidt is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Remy Smidt at remy.smidt@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.