Rihanna Debuted The First Look From Her Lingerie Line And A Lot Of Fans Just Want "Fenty Music"

They need it.

Posted on
Remy Smidt
Remy Smidt
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Good afternoon.

Charles Platiau / Reuters

Rihanna shared the first look from her lingerie line on Tuesday. It's a lacy cut-out and seems to be a one-piece. "Savage X Fenty" launches worldwide on May 11.

"Got a lil treat for my ladies..." Rihanna wrote on her platforms with the pic.

bet ya didn’t know it’s #nationallingerieday 😍 got a lil treat for my ladies.... #SAVAGEXFENTY is coming to you worldwide on MAY 11th!! Exclusively on SAVAGEX.com !!
Head there now to peep the live countdown ⏱

Rihanna previously shared some glimpses of the new line too.

X.
Rihanna

X.

didn’t they tell u?
Rihanna

didn’t they tell u?

If you're into it you can watch a live countdown to launch.

Via savagex.com

There's this size range when you give the website your info, from 32A to 44DDD.

Via savagex.com
And this size range for "undie:"

Via savagex.com

Some people responded to the new look like this:

@rihanna @SavageXFenty Yaaaaaas QUEEN
Curlyheadlele

@rihanna @SavageXFenty Yaaaaaas QUEEN

But others said that they were looking for some Fenty X Music...

@guccilitty @rihanna @SavageXFenty FENTYxMUSIC
Amala

@guccilitty @rihanna @SavageXFenty FENTYxMUSIC

They want it.

@rihanna @SavageXFenty we want Fenty music
ʎɹɔ oʇ ʇɟǝl sɹɐǝʇ ou

@rihanna @SavageXFenty we want Fenty music

@rihanna @SavageXFenty I STILL WANT MUSIC
™ᴉɯɯɐʇ

@rihanna @SavageXFenty I STILL WANT MUSIC

They need it.

@rihanna @SavageXFenty we want fenty music, we NEED FENTY MUSIC
zak

@rihanna @SavageXFenty we want fenty music, we NEED FENTY MUSIC

They're "yelling" for it.

@rihanna @SavageXFenty we wanted fenty music
‏ً

@rihanna @SavageXFenty we wanted fenty music

And they are not amused.

@rihanna @SavageXFenty So you left the music industry?
K O D

@rihanna @SavageXFenty So you left the music industry?

Bye, someone said.

@rihanna @SavageXFenty bye we wanted MUSIC
gega

@rihanna @SavageXFenty bye we wanted MUSIC

AN ALBUM.

@rihanna @SavageXFenty we need an album sis
yangster

@rihanna @SavageXFenty we need an album sis

Anyway, tweet carefully...

Charles Platiau / Reuters

See this warning, from @fillegrossiere.

i kno i tweeted jokingly asking rihanna for new music but we need to be careful. she's a pisces sun and aries moon n will withhold that shit. we'll be in 2030 w fenty laundry detergent launches still waiting on an album n playing 'work' every summer, crying into fenty kleenex
SadeVEVO

i kno i tweeted jokingly asking rihanna for new music but we need to be careful. she's a pisces sun and aries moon n will withhold that shit. we'll be in 2030 w fenty laundry detergent launches still waiting on an album n playing 'work' every summer, crying into fenty kleenex

Remy Smidt is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Remy Smidt at remy.smidt@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

