The Senate Plans To Reveal Its Latest Bill To Repeal And Replace Obamacare

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is unveiling the revised health care bill to GOP senators Thursday and a preliminary vote on the bill is expected next week.

* Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is unveiling his revised health care bill to Senate Republicans today and is hoping to get enough support to win over the at least 50 of the 52 GOP senators need to pass the bill. * This revised bill is not necessarily the final draft that will go to a vote next week, items can still be changed and lawmakers will first need to see a score from the Congressional Budget Office - which is expected on Monday. All Democratic senators are expected to vote “no”. * McConnell presented his original draft to the Senate two weeks ago but had to cancel a planned vote after opposition from a handful of Republicans signaled that it wouldn’t pass a vote. * The new version is not expected to have any major updates to the Medicaid provisions but may retain some of the Affordable Care Act’s taxes on the wealthy that were originally set to be repealed.

In theory, Congress is currently grappling with how to bring down the rising costs of health care. In reality, as Republicans debate their health care plan, the main drivers of health costs are not being discussed at all. Instead, politicians are largely fighting over how existing costs should be paid. Republicans say they need to repeal Obamacare because costs are skyrocketing. They argue that loosening burdensome regulations will increase competition and bring down costs. Read the full story here.

The Republican health care fight is a mess. Here's why they'll keep trying anyway. After years of unity over repealing Obamacare, Senate Republicans head into the July 4 break without a plan they can agree upon and divided on multiple fronts. After failing to reach a deal on a health bill this week, Senate Republicans are now tossing around a slew of drastic ideas to try to reach a final product that both the moderate and conservative wing of the conference can support. “I cannot tell you how frustrated I am,” Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson said of the uncertainty, lack of progress, and what he called fear-mongering about the health plan. Senate Republicans are heading home for a week at home as far apart as ever, with a health plan that was polling terribly before the Congressional Budget Office released a new report on Thursday showing their last draft would slash Medicaid by 35% over 20 years. But there is still no sign of Republicans giving up, or opting to work with Democrats on a compromise solution. Whatever their differences, Republicans have been promising to repeal Obamacare from the day it was signed into law. They voted for 74 Obamacare repeal bills when they were shooting with blanks — bills that offered no alternative health insurance system and would all be vetoed by President Obama anyway. Six months after they took both chambers of Congress and the White House, they are desperate to avoid reaching a point at which they have to admit they couldn’t pull it off when they are in charge. Read the full story here.

Senate Republicans are considering leaving some Obamacare taxes in place For the first time, Republicans senators are openly contemplating keeping billions of dollars of Obamacare taxes in their health bill. Since Speaker Paul Ryan first introduced the House’s Obamacare repeal and replacement bill in January, the GOP plan has been to cut Medicaid by hundreds of billions of dollars and direct those savings into tax cuts that mostly benefit the rich. But now the pendulum could be swinging the other way. Several Republican senators on Wednesday expressed discomfort with giving such a large tax break to the most affluent Americans in a bill that will lead to 22 million fewer people having health insurance than under Obamacare. South Dakota Sen. Mike Rounds said Wednesday that at a lunchtime meeting of the Republican conference he brought up the idea of keeping an Obamacare tax of 3.8% on the investment income of the richest Americans. Preserving that tax would save $172 billion over a decade, which could be used elsewhere in the health bill. "That particular (tax) that would have been part of the Obamacare product, I would not be afraid to have it considered to be maintained," said Rounds. Rounds did not say what the reception to the idea was from other Republicans, and said many ideas are still being thrown around. Read the full story here.

The Senate has just released a draft of their very secret Obamacare repeal bill The Senate bill to repeal and replace Obamacare makes several changes to the House bill but keeps the same skeleton, including cutting almost a trillion dollars from Medicaid over a decade and letting states loosen rules on what insurance companies must cover. One huge way the Senate breaks from the House bill is when it comes to pre-existing condition protections. The Senate bill does not let states do away with rules that ban insurers from charging people with pre-existing conditions higher prices than healthy people. Though people with chronic health conditions could still be affected by other waivers — say, if their insurance plans no longer cover services they need — they cannot be priced out of the market due to their health conditions under the Senate bill. This could be a hurdle to the ultimate passage of the bill into law. In the House, an amendment to let insurance companies charge sick people more was key to getting enough support to pass the AHCA. Both the House and Senate have to agree on a final bill before it can be sent to President Trump’s desk to be signed into law. Here's all the details on the original draft of the bill.

