The Senate Just Released Their "Skinny" Health Care Bill. It's Actually Pretty Significant.

The new Obamacare repeal plan was revealed late Tuesday evening just two hours before it will go to a final vote in the Senate.

The so-called “skinny repeal” bill does away with Obamacare’s individual mandate that forces people who can afford insurance to buy it or pay a tax penalty. It repeals a tax on medical devices for three years, through the end of 2020 and also gets rid of the rule that large employers must offer company insurance plans.

All of this was expected. But the bill, which is just eight pages long, also includes measures to ban federal funding for Planned Parenthood for one year and makes changes to loosen up the waiver program to allow states to opt out of certain Obamacare provisions.

The plan would lead to 16 million more people without health insurance compared to Obamacare over the next 10 years, the Congressional Budget Office projected.



The Senate will vote on this new plan after midnight Thursday. But many senators insist they will only vote for the bill because they have been promised that it will not become law (it would still need approval from the House first). Instead, the stated plan is for the Senate and House to go to a conference and flesh out a more aggressive Obamacare replacement plan later.

“The skinny bill, as policy, is a disaster. The skinny bill, as replacement for Obamacare, is a fraud,” Sen. Lindsey Graham said Thursday afternoon before the plan was released. “I’d rather get out of the way and let (Obamacare) collapse than have a half-assed approach where it is now our problem.”

Still, a few hours later Graham said he would vote for the bill after saying he was promised by Speaker of the House Paul Ryan that the House will not vote to pass the bill as-is before agreeing to go to conference. The Senate is in an awkward spot because if it passes the skinny bill, senators can’t stop the House from passing the same thing and sending it to President Trump’s desk to sign it into law.

Trump appears to support the effort. “Go Republican Senators, Go! Get there after waiting for 7 years. Give America great healthcare!” he tweeted shortly after the bill was released Thursday night.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Trump would sign the bill as-is or if he supports the move to pass something and go to conference.

