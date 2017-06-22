Details From The Senate’s Very Secret Obamacare Repeal Bill Will Finally Be Revealed Today

Here’s what you need to know.

* Senate Republicans are expected to release a draft of their plan that would repeal and replace Obamacare around 9:30 a.m. ET today, after Republican leadership was widely criticized for writing it in secret and with so far no public or Democratic input. * The text of the final bill — which could impact millions of Americans if it were passed into law —will be released not long before senators have to vote on it, likely late next week. * Senate leaders said the bill will be debated for 20 hours before a "vote-a-rama," where senators will vote on "an unlimited amount of amendments" to make changes to the bill. * The Senate needs 50 votes to pass the bill (with Vice President Mike Pence breaking the tie), and so far all 46 Democrats have said they’ll oppose it and do what they can to gum up the works. Republicans have to please both moderate and hard-line factions to get the bill to pass, and it’s unclear whether they will. * THEN, if it's passed, the Senate will have to reconcile their bill with the House’s version to form one comprehensive Republican repeal and replace plan before President Donald Trump can sign it into law. * Here are six key questions about what the heck is in this bill. * Trump is, of course, a factor. After praising the House bill in a Rose Garden spike-the-football ceremony, he bashed the measure behind closed doors as “too mean.” Trump really needs a win on health care — but there is no telling how he will react to the Senate’s measure. * Follow BuzzFeed News reporters Paul McLeod, Emma Loop, and Ema O’Connor, who will be on Capitol Hill today and will bring you the latest news in this post.

Like an M. Night Shyamalan film, the truth of the Senate health bill will only be revealed in the final minutes. After weeks of closed-door meetings, the bill is now being drafted in secrecy by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and his staff with consultation from some members. Even several Republican senators have not seen it yet. McConnell plans to release a draft of the bill this week, the full bill next week, then hold a vote within days. With no real details yet in sight, here are some of the big questions still remaining about what will be in the Senate health care bill.

Democrats haven’t been totally quiet about the Republican health care plan making its way through Congress, but they held back from going all-in as they waited to see if Republican negotiations would fall apart. But after House Republicans revived the once-dead American Health Care Act and passed it through the House, and Senate Republicans, who are crafting a bill behind closed doors, appear to be close to having the votes to pass something, Democrats are finally shifting their strategy. Senate Democrats are making their first major show of opposition in Congress Monday evening as they have announced they will enact a series of delay tactics, including blocking motions that are normally passed unanimously. They are also delivering a series of speeches throughout the night, an attempt to put the GOP health bill before committee study, and make a series of parliamentary inquiries to compare the current process to the passage of the Affordable Care Act. "Now this is a bill that would likely reorder one-sixth of the American economy and have life-and-death consequences for millions of Americans…and it’s being discussed in secret, with no committee hearings, no debate, no amendments, no input from the minority," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said on the Senate floor Monday. Read the full story here. –Paul McLeod

President Donald Trump reportedly criticized the House’s Obamacare repeal and replacement bill as too “mean” in a White House meeting with GOP Senators Tuesday. Republican Senators are currently battling through negotiations on their own health plan, which is expected to be significantly different than the House’s American Health Care Act (AHCA). However, those negotiations are largely taking place behind closed doors. During a lunchtime meeting at the White House between 15 senators and Trump, the president said the AHCA was “mean” and asked them to craft a “more generous” bill, according to the Associated Press and CNN, citing congressional sources with knowledge of the meeting. CNN reporter Jim Acosta later tweeted that Trump also called the bill a "son of a bitch," according to a source. Read the full story here. –Paul McLeod

Senate Republicans are considering bringing back pre-existing condition protections in their health plan and appear to have won over a key swing vote. Pre-existing conditions were at the heart of a heavily controversial compromise that allowed the AHCA to pass through the House of Representatives. The bill, under an amendment sponsored by Rep. Tom MacArthur, allows states to waive Obamacare rules that ban insurance companies from charging higher premiums to people with pre-existing health conditions. That won over a block of hardline conservative votes but led to an ugly Congressional Budget Office report that found that sick Americans would pay drastically higher costs. While House Republicans protested that high-risk pools would cover sick people priced out of the insurance market, the CBO report raised a lot of eyebrows among Senate Republicans. Read the full story here. –Paul McLeod

Here’s what is actually true and false about the Republicans’ health care plan There was an explosion of online reactions to House Republicans passing their Obamacare repeal and replacement bill Thursday, but not all of the social media talk was accurate. To help parse fact from fiction, we've broken down some of the most prominent takes. The American Health Care Act has not been passed by Congress and Obamacare isn’t going away — yet. The AHCA has passed through the House of Representatives, but it still needs to go through the Senate and be signed by President Donald Trump before it replaces Obamacare. And senators have been open about their intentions to amend the bill. They could radically change it or the bill could fail altogether. Read the full story here. –Paul McLeod

