Paul Ryan Said Trump Was "Wrong" When He Blamed "Both Sides" For The Deadly Charlottesville Violence

Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan said Monday that President Donald Trump was "wrong" when he blamed the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, on "both sides."

Speaking during a CNN town hall with Jake Tapper Monday night, Ryan said that Trump "needed to do better" in responding to the white supremacist violence that broke out in Charlottesville, Virginia last weekend.

Asked by an audience member if he would condemn Trump's comments putting "blame on both sides" for the violence—and apparently equating liberal protesters with the white supremacist rallies that led to the death of a 32-year-old woman— Ryan responded that the country needed moral clarity following the events that the president failed to provide.



"I think he made comments that were much more morally ambiguous, much more confusing. And I do think he could have done better," Ryan said. "I think he needed to do better."

"So I do believe that he messed up in his comments on Tuesday, when it sounded like a moral equivocation, or at the very least moral ambiguity," Ryan continued, "when we need extreme moral clarity."

