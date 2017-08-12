Witnesses Have Described The Moment A Car "Slammed" Through Crowds In Charlottesville

At least one person is dead, and 19 others injured, after a vehicle drove through part of a counter-demonstration in Charlottesville, Virginia, Saturday.

Witnesses have described seeing a car "fling people out of the way" during a counter-demonstration in Charlottesville, Virginia, Saturday. The University of Virginia Medical Center, which is treating the wounded, confirmed that at least one person was killed in the incident, and as many as 19 individuals were hurt after the vehicle drove through the crowd. Wyatt Reed, who was at Water and Fourth streets in downtown Charlottesville when the car ran through the crowd, described seeing the vehicle, believed to be a dark grey Dodge Challenger, drive through the crowd, “flinging people out of the way." “There was a ton of bodies on the ground all of a sudden," Reed said.

“I pulled somebody out of the road because I didn’t know if they were going to come back [and] trying to hit someone again,” he said. “I didn’t know if this dude wanted to kill people, what his deal was." Asked if he thought it was intentional, Reed responded: “I would assume so. I mean, I don’t see how you’re flying into people at 45 miles per hour on a side street like this [in] downtown Charlottesville. The speed limit is like 10 miles an hour round here.” “That was somebody who was deliberately running down people." he said, adding that he stopped to help “pick people off the ground." “I just wanted to make sure they were awake and alive and still here," he said. A BuzzFeed News reporter on the scene spoke to two witnesses, who confirmed that the car backed up before moving towards the crowd of people again.

Dan Miller, who was sitting on the corner when the incident took place, described seeing the car drive into the crowd. “It hit about 15-20 people, crashed into the two cars in front of it and then backed up and sped away," Miller said. He claimed that “cops were sitting on the side of the road and didn’t do anything." Another witness, identified only as Chris, told New York Daily News journalist Chuck Modiano that “there was no doubt it was intentional” and that it was “clear it was a hit and run."

“We saw the car whizz straight past us, full throttle,” he said in a video tweeted by Modiano. “It slammed into the crowd. We started moving quickly down to try to help people and we saw it slam back through. We saw it reverse. After smashing through the crowd it came back through.“

“We only saw the crowd and we saw it come smashing back through, and then we jumped out of the way as it came back past us again," he said. He also went on to state that when the car sped away from the scene, he and others nearby chased it, and shouting at nearby police officers to stop the car. The car eventually stopped at Monticello and Blenheim avenues, around one mile from the corner where protesters had been hit in downtown Charlottesville.

Charlottesville police officers confirmed to BuzzFeed News that a man has been detained following the incident, and that he remains in police custody.