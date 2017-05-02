Jimmy Kimmel’s Emotional Monologue About His Son’s Heart Surgery Also Slams Donald Trump’s Healthcare Agenda

"No parent should ever have to decide if they can afford to save their child's life," the late night host said while holding back tears on Monday night's Jimmy Kimmel Live . "It just shouldn't happen. Not here."

Jimmy Kimmel opened his late night show on Monday with an emotional speech revealing that his son — born just 10 days ago — had a heart defect. He then slammed Donald Trump for attempting to cut funding to the National Institute of Health. View this video on YouTube ABC / Via youtube.com

“If your baby is going to die, and it doesn’t have to, it should not matter how much money you make,” Kimmel said, while holding back more tears. “I saw a lot of families there. And no parent should ever have to decide if can afford to save their child’s life. It just shouldn’t happen. Not here.”

Kimmel also asked people to donate to Children's Hospital. on behalf of my family, thank you for the lovely and loving tweets about our son Billy and for your donations to https://t.co/HOIUvNt8WE XO