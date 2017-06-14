The Federal Reserve Is Hiking Interest Rates For The Second Time This Year

The Federal Reserve decided to hike interest rates again Wednesday, taking the short term interest rate it controls, the federal funds rate, up by about 0.25 percentage points to between 1% and 1.25%. This is the fourth such hike since December 2015, and will pump the brakes on economic activity.

Rates had been at just above zero for seven years as the Fed tried to stimulate the economy during and after the financial crisis and Great Recession.

When the Fed last hiked rates in March, the officials who set monetary policy predicted there would be two more rate increases this year, and many Fed watchers predict the next one will come in September. While unemployment has trended lower in the last year, sinking from 4.7% to 4.3%, inflation, the change in consumer prices over time, has been remained below its 2% target, which suggests that the economy is not in danger of imminently overheating.

The Federal Reserve is charged with maintaining "maximum employment, stable prices, and moderate long-term interest rates." The Fed has since said that a 2% inflation rate is "most consistent over the longer run" with that mandate.

In its statement about the rate hike, the Fed said that "the labor market has continued to strengthen and that economic activity has been rising moderately so far this year," while "inflation has declined recently and, like the measure excluding food and energy prices, is running somewhat below 2%." The Fed also noted that consumer spending and business investment "has continued to expand."

The Federal Open Market Committee, which makes monetary policy decisions, had only one dissenter from the decision, Neel Kashkari, the president of the Mineeapolis Fed.

The Fed's move to hike up rates despite years below the 2% inflation target has drawn criticism, especially from the left and a group of economists have called for the central bank to rethink the target entirely.



Another rate hike will likely mean slighter higher rates on consumer financial products like home and auto loans as the change gets fed through the financial system, but will likely not substantially change interest paid to consumers on savings accounts or certificates of deposits.

Despite years of zero or near-zero rates, deposits have flooded into banks. At the same time, those banks have had to price their loans very competitively with interest rates so low. By increasing the price of their loans and keeping rates paid out to savers low, they can get back some of the profits they've missed out in previous years.