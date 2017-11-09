Republicans Say They’re “Deeply Disturbed” By Allegations Of Alabama Senate Candidate’s Past With Teenage Girls

A woman is accusing Roy Moore, the Republican nominee for Senate in Alabama, of initiating sexual conduct with him when she was 14-years-old and he was 32, throwing an already explosive Senate race into crisis.

Leigh Corfman told The Washington Post that in 1979, Moore, then an assistant district attorney, took her to his home and kissed her, after first meeting her outside of a courtroom. According to the Post, Corfman told the paper that Moore, on a second trip to his home, “took off her shirt and pants and removed his clothes. He touched her over her bra and underpants, she says, and guided her hand to touch him over his underwear.”

“Please just get this over with. Whatever this is, just get it over,” Corfman said she remembers thinking at the time. She told the Post she asked Moore to take her home, which he then did.

Three other women told The Washington Post that Moore “pursued them” around the same time, when Moore was in his early 30s and the women were between 16 and 18. Those women did not allege sexual contact. The age of consent in Alabama was and remains 16.

The allegations could complicate a Senate bid that has already overcome initial resistance in Washington. Moore is the Republican nominee for Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ former seat and the general election is on Dec. 12.

Moore’s Senate campaign called the allegations “yet another baseless political attack” in a statement Thursday afternoon.

“After over 40 years of public service, if any of these allegations were true, they would have been made public long before now,” the statement from campaign chair Bill Armistead said. “This garbage is the very definition of fake news and intentional defamation.”

"We’re gonna see if that old adage is true, that the only way he can lose this race is with a live boy or a dead girl. Alabama’s gonna test the specs on that," said David Mowery, an Alabama Republican strategist. "Hold my beer."

A chorus of Republicans said they were seriously troubled by the report Thursday, and agreed that Moore should step aside if the allegations prove true.

The chairman of the Senate Republican campaign arm said that if the allegations are true, Moore must end his candidacy. “The allegations against Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore are deeply troubling,” NRSC Chairman Cory Gardner said in a statement. “If these allegations are found to be true, Roy Moore must drop out of the Alabama special Senate election.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, leaving the Senate chamber Thursday afternoon, said, "If these allegations are true, Roy Moore should step aside for all the obvious reasons. Very disturbing allegations."

Sen. Jeff Flake, an Arizona Republican who has been critical of Moore, said Moore should withdraw as the nominee if the allegations are correct. Alaska Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski said she was “horrified” by the Washington Post report, and said “if this is true he needs to step down immediately."

Georgia Republican Sen. David Perdue also said Moore should withdraw if the allegations are true. “I mean, I'm sorry but this is untenable — if they're true. I have no facts, I just saw the story. But it's very serious." Pennsylvania Republican Sen. Pat Toomey said, “if there’s a shred of truth to it, then he needs to step aside.” Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins agreed.