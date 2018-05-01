15 Incredible Broadway Performances Overlooked By The Tony Awards This Year

1. Alex Newell, Once on This Island
2. Merle Dandridge, Once on This Island
3. Tom Sturridge, 1984
4. Adam Kantor, The Band's Visit
5. Keegan-Michael Key, Meteor Shower
6. Caissie Levy, Frozen
7. Patti Murin, Frozen
8. Michael Potts, The Iceman Cometh
9. Paul Alexander Nolan, Escape to Margaritaville
10. Lilli Cooper, SpongeBob SquarePants
11. Jin Ha, M. Butterfly
12. Barrett Wilbert Weed, Mean Girls
13. Kate Rockwell, Mean Girls
14. James McArdle, Angels in America
15. Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Angels in America
Louis Peitzman is a deputy entertainment editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Louis Peitzman at louis.peitzman@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.