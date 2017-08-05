 go to content

Business

People Are Furious That Hertz Is Canceling Car Reservations For The Eclipse

Hertz told customers through robocalls that it is canceling their reservations due to overbooking during the weekend of the eclipse.

Posted on
Leticia Miranda
Leticia Miranda
BuzzFeed News Reporter

People are traveling really far to nerd out over the solar eclipse on Aug. 21. People have already booked housing and bought all the gear they need to see the eclipse, which can only be seen from the US. But Hertz has thrown a wrench into some of those plans by canceling overbooked reservations.

AP/Paul Sakuma

A number of Hertz customers received a robocall this week alerting them that their car reservations around the solar eclipse had been cancelled due to overbooking.

Hertz did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News' request for comment.

Some Hertz customers said that reservations they had made months in advance had been cancelled.

@katieoconnoresq / Via Twitter: @katieoconnoresq

"Whole trip now cancelled," said one person.

@yetanotherjosh / Via Twitter: @yetanotherjosh

"Airline tix for 2 from NY to OR: $1400," wrote one person. "Hotel: $1300; Hertz cancelling res: priceless!!"

@geekgrl4 / Via Twitter: @geekgrl4

The cancellations come after Hertz promoted travel areas for people to check out the Great American Eclipse.

AP/David Goldman

The eclipse will stretch a 70-mile-wide strip where the moon will almost fully block the sun which covers 12 states from Oregon to South Carolina. It’s the first US coast-to-coast total solar eclipse in 99 years.

Customers had already been complaining about their reservations with Hertz, accusing them of "gouging" prices in the areas where a swell of people are expected to travel to view the eclipse.

@a_yakovlev / Via Twitter: @a_yakovlev

One person complained about the surge in price using the hashtag #highwayrobbery.

@greenmangoes / Via Twitter: @greenmangoes

One person said they didn't end up reserving a car because of the dramatic increase in price.

@RoadGliding / Via Twitter: @RoadGliding

Hertz might soon learn that there is no type of rage quite like nerd rage.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Giphy / Via giphy.com


Leticia Miranda is a consumer affairs reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Leticia Miranda at leticia.miranda@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

