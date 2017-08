People Are Furious That Hertz Is Canceling Car Reservations For The Eclipse

Share On more Share On more

People are traveling really far to nerd out over the solar eclipse on Aug. 21. People have already booked housing and bought all the gear they need to see the eclipse, which can only be seen from the US. But Hertz has thrown a wrench into some of those plans by canceling overbooked reservations.

A number of Hertz customers received a robocall this week alerting them that their car reservations around the solar eclipse had been cancelled due to overbooking.

Hertz did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News' request for comment.