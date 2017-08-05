People Are Furious That Hertz Is Canceling Car Reservations For The Eclipse

People are traveling really far to nerd out over the solar eclipse on Aug. 21. People have already booked housing and bought all the gear they need to see the eclipse, which can only be seen from the US. But Hertz has thrown a wrench into some of those plans by canceling overbooked reservations.
A number of Hertz customers received a robocall this week alerting them that their car reservations around the solar eclipse had been cancelled due to overbooking.
Hertz did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News' request for comment.
Some Hertz customers said that reservations they had made months in advance had been cancelled.
"Whole trip now cancelled," said one person.
"Airline tix for 2 from NY to OR: $1400," wrote one person. "Hotel: $1300; Hertz cancelling res: priceless!!"
The cancellations come after Hertz promoted travel areas for people to check out the Great American Eclipse.
The eclipse will stretch a 70-mile-wide strip where the moon will almost fully block the sun which covers 12 states from Oregon to South Carolina. It’s the first US coast-to-coast total solar eclipse in 99 years.
Customers had already been complaining about their reservations with Hertz, accusing them of "gouging" prices in the areas where a swell of people are expected to travel to view the eclipse.
One person complained about the surge in price using the hashtag #highwayrobbery.
One person said they didn't end up reserving a car because of the dramatic increase in price.
Hertz might soon learn that there is no type of rage quite like nerd rage.
