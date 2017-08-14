Amazon Is Warning People Not To Use Some Solar Eclipse Glasses That Were Sold On The Site

Amazon has stopped selling some solar eclipse glasses on the site that did not meet safety standards, citing "an abundance of caution."

"Out of an abundance of caution and in the interests of our customers, we asked third-party sellers that were offering solar eclipse glasses to provide documentation to verify their products were compliant with relevant safety standards," the company said in a statement. Amazon only removed products that didn't provide the documentation. All other solar eclipse glasses that submitted safety information to Amazon are still listed on the site. NASA warns that looking directly into a solar eclipse without proper protection can cause retinal burns, which can lead to temporary or permanent blindness.

Twyman, a 59-year-old self-described "space nerd" from Independence, Missouri, told BuzzFeed News she bought a two-pack of solar eclipse clip-on lenses for her and her husband in early July. "This has always been on my bucket list," she said. "Having the chance to see the solar eclipse, as a cancer patient...this may be my only shot. That’s why we ordered them in advance because we knew it was coming."

"Amazon has not received confirmation from the supplier of your order that they sourced the item from a recommended manufacturer," the email read. "We recommend that you DO NOT use this product to view the sun or the eclipse." Twyman said she spent the day driving to three hardware stores and two grocery stores in her area to find another pair of glasses which were completely out of solar eclipse eyewear. A friend recommended that she go to a local library, where they were distributing free cardboard lenses that they claimed could be used to safely view the eclipse. "On the one hand you're really glad Amazon did everyone the courtesy of checking and finding this out because people could've been seriously hurt if people had used the glasses," said Twyman. "I’m delighted I’m not blinding myself, but on the other hand a timelier notice would’ve been nice." The American Astronomical Society warns consumers to only use solar eclipse glasses that comply with ISO 12312-2 safety standards. Amazon customers who purchased glasses can contact the company with any questions or concerns.





Leticia Miranda is a consumer affairs reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

