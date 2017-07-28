Here's What Actually Happens If You Look Directly At The Sun

Pialhovik / Getty Images

Here are the the main things to know:

• Regular sunglasses — even really dark ones — will not protect your eyes from sun damage. Just to illustrate how inadequate even the darkest ordinary sunglasses would be for eclipse viewing, according to Fienberg, certified solar eclipse-viewing glasses are 1,000 times darker than ordinary sunglasses. ONE THOUSAND TIMES.

• According to the AAS, you should only view an eclipse through special-purpose solar filters that meet the ISO 12312-2 international standard for these products. You can buy special eclipse glasses or viewers that allow you to look at an eclipse safely.

• If you view an eclipse through binoculars or a telescope that don't have special eclipse-safe filters, more light is concentrated onto the retina, Fienberg says, which puts your eyes at even more risk. If you want to use binoculars or a telescope (or any optical device including a camera), you must get special eclipse-safe filters for the front lenses.

And by the way, if you're in the path of totality, there will be a moment when you can remove your special protective lenses: when the moon blocks the sun completely and it gets completely dark. But as soon as the sun begins to reappear, you must put your special glasses back on.

You can learn a lot more about eclipse-viewing safety here.