Zack Snyder Fans Are Asking Warner Bros. To #ReleaseTheSnyderCut Of Justice League

In the petition, Mata gives a timeline of events he says were "red flags" for fans leading up to the release of the film. These include the change of composer, the cutting of the film to under two hours, and the cutting of scenes involving characters from the Flash and Aquaman universes.

To "right" this, Mata suggests Warner Bros. release a director's cut of the film for home release, as Snyder had for Batman V. Superman.

Mata told BuzzFeed News that he started the petition as to communicate effectively with Warrner bros.

"Warner bros. seemed to be quite reactionary when it came to critics and journalists opinions towards the realistic and serious tone of the DCEU, which ironically is what DC comics is known for," he said. "Of course studios being reactionary is nothing new in the film industry, but in doing so, they were interfering with their filmmakers work, as an attempt to reach a wider audience."

Mata believes the final Justice League film is disrespectful to Whedon's vision and didn't enjoy the film.

He says he is aware the petition is unlikely to reach Warner Bros. and instead is happy that it is serving to unite fans.