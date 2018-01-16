 back to top
Zack Snyder Fans Are Asking Warner Bros. To #ReleaseTheSnyderCut Of Justice League

Fans say they want Zack Snyder's original vision for the Justice League film.

Rachael Krishna
Earlier this month, over a dozen cosplayers protested outside Warner Bros. Studios with one demand — release the "Snyder Cut" of Justice League.

Fans gathered in front of Warner Bros. HQ today to take a photo and ask them to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut
The protest was a key moment in months of online campaigning by fans of film, Justice League. It started last year, when the film was released in cinemas to mixed reviews.

Following the backlash to the film, some fans began to speculate that the film under Snyder's direction would have looked a lot different. Prior to its release, coverage of the production focused heavily on last-minute reshoots done by Joss Whedon, who took on directing duties from Zack Snyder after he left the project due to a family tragedy.With the film's release, some viewers focused on what seemed to be weird edits apparent in the film, most notably, actor Henry Cavill's mustache removed with CGI. A producer on the film estimated that 15-20% of the final product was Whedon's work.
During weeks of speculation, one fan, Roberto Mata, decided to make a petition addressed to Warner Bros.

In the petition, Mata gives a timeline of events he says were "red flags" for fans leading up to the release of the film. These include the change of composer, the cutting of the film to under two hours, and the cutting of scenes involving characters from the Flash and Aquaman universes.To "right" this, Mata suggests Warner Bros. release a director's cut of the film for home release, as Snyder had for Batman V. Superman.Mata told BuzzFeed News that he started the petition as to communicate effectively with Warrner bros."Warner bros. seemed to be quite reactionary when it came to critics and journalists opinions towards the realistic and serious tone of the DCEU, which ironically is what DC comics is known for," he said. "Of course studios being reactionary is nothing new in the film industry, but in doing so, they were interfering with their filmmakers work, as an attempt to reach a wider audience."Mata believes the final Justice League film is disrespectful to Whedon's vision and didn't enjoy the film.He says he is aware the petition is unlikely to reach Warner Bros. and instead is happy that it is serving to unite fans.
While the petition gained popularity, theories of what the film should look like began to surface.

The Wrap theorized that footage from trailers and inconsistencies in the film showed that significant changes had been made following Snyder's departure. It also points out that Justice League was originally suppose to be two films, which suggests numerous plot points from both may have been condensed into one.

There were similar posts on Reddit which claimed to have details of what the "Snyder Cut" would look like. Rumors began circulating about the existence of a "Snyder cut" – a version of the film without Whedon's involvement.

DC fan and actor Kevin Smith talked about deleted scenes in his podcast. The film's Cinematographer Fabian Wagner said he "loves" the Snyder cut. In a now deleted a tweet, a fan also claimed that Steppenwolf actor Ciaran Hinds also disliked the theatrical version of the film.

On social media, the hashtag #ReleaseTheSnyderCut galvanized the campaign.

I would rather see The Zack Snyder Cut of #JusticeLeague than #Avengers: #InfinityWar. The Theatrical Cut of Justic… https://t.co/cwSBOEWJ9I
And yes, there are memes.

"Execution of Justice League" portrayed circa 2017 #DCEU #JusticeLeague #DCComics #ReleaseTheSnyderCut @wbpictures
SAY NO stupid jokes from @wbpictures, #ReleaseTheSnyderCut sign the petition https://t.co/VuHV5Bhy7O
The fight against #Steppenwolf was disappointing at every possible level. It should have overcome the fight between… https://t.co/Rnvmo0yx01
However, the camapaign has not been without controversy. Accusations have been made that a number of the signatures on the petition were fake.

Turns out a lot of those "signatures" on the Zack Snyder Justice League cut petition could be fake. Talked to a few… https://t.co/XmH81rx28N
I response, Mata said, "petitions have always had faulty signatures and in the case of our petition, change.org, sent me an email saying that they were erasing 2,000 signatures of what was at the time 150,000 signature."

A fan also circulated a screenshot which appeared to show Justice League stuntman, Richard Cetrone. He told BuzzFeed News that the screenshot was actually fake.

The gathering at Warner Bros. marked the first time the campaign manifested in real life.

The organizer, who asked to be known as Itzmoe, is a 32-year-old from Los Angeles. She told BuzzFeed that she wanted the protest to be a "visual representation of the love and support Zack Snyder has from his fans that we can spread on social media."

Itzmoe said having experienced the Batman V. Superman director's cut, she strongly believes in Snyder's unedited vision. She said she enjoyed Justice League, but having heard of the edits made via Smith's podcast, believes it could be better.

Itzmoe said that the meeting was not a protest, but a showing of love for Snyder, "This is not an anti-Warner Bros/Joss Whedon event. It’s to support Zack Snyder and show him love."

With the home release date of Justice League set for March 2018, fans may have to wait a while to find out what Snyder's vision could have been.

BuzzFeed News asked both Mata and Itzmoe how they'd feel if the director's cut wasn't what they had hoped.

Mata said that if Snyder's cut isn't up to scratch, "he would be the first to say it," but would still feel it is superior to the theatrical cut. "One thing is for sure, Snyder's cut will be better than the abomination Joss Whedon reshot and edited and Warner Bros. released, if anything, it would be the true vision Snyder always intended since the release of Man of Steel and Batman V. Superman, two films that in my opinion are masterpiece thought-provoking and relatable themes and characters."

Itzmoe said that she did not expect Snyder to go back and put together a new version of the film, rather, she would just like the opportunity to see deleted scenes.

"We would be happy if those scenes would be included in the 'Deleted/Extended Scene' section of the blu-ray/DVD release. Even if they're just animatics and not complete, just so we can have a better idea of what Zack's vision really was," she said. "And if Snyder fans don't like his work, oh well. But we will never know if we never get the chance to see it."

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Warner Bros. for comment.

