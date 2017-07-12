Not Even The FTC Knows What Exactly #Spon Looks Like

The FTC recently sent letters to brands and celebrities to remind them of the rules about posting Instagram ads.
We tend to think of Instagram ads as those really obvious ones for diet teas or teeth whiteners. But this list shows there’s a much broader definition of an ad, at least according to the FTC, which considers any “material relationship” with a product to be a brand.
This could be that you are getting paid to post it, or that you got free merch, or you’re a part owner of a brand or have some other financial stake. There's a lot of gray area.
That’s why we’re posting all the Instagrams that the FTC sent letters over – so that you can see what types of posts they actually consider undisclosed ads.
BuzzFeed attempted to fact-check these by reaching out to the brands to ask if the celebrity was actually paid or got a freebie. What we found is that there were lots of different kinds of ads — sometimes the celeb was part owner of a brand, or got free stuff. Or maybe it was an ad, but they didn't disclose it the right way — either they made no attempt to disclose it at all, or they tried but didn't get it quite right.
In a few instances, it turned out that the FTC got it wrong – it wasn’t an ad at all.
This just goes to show that if the FTC can't tell from looking at an Instagram if something is an ad or not – and if when a media outlet called up the brand to ask we still couldn't find an answer – how the heck are normal people supposed to know when something is an ad??
NOT AN AD AT ALL:
Shay Mitchell (Kettle chips)
1. Sophia Bush (Sakara, an organic food delivery service)
2. Nicky Jam (Adidas)
3. Kristin Cavallari (LORAC makeup and Chanel makeup)
DISCLOSED, BUT NOT DISCLOSED THE RIGHT WAY
4. Caroline Manzo (HelloFresh food box delivery)
5. Shay Mitchell (Biore)
6. Ashley Benson (Nip and Fab)
7. Giuliana Rancic (Compeed blister bandages)
8. Jenni "JWoww" Farley (Fab Fit Fun box)
9. Jamie Lynn Spears (Fab Fit Fun box)
LOOKS LIKE AN AD, BUT NO ATTEMPT AT DISCLOSING IT
10. Tiona Fernan (Flat Tummy Tea)
11. Snooki (Flat Tummy Tea)
12. Emily Ratajowski (Nip and Fab pads)
13. Rach Purcell (Eos)
Here's the old caption (no #ad) vs New caption (#ad, but still not FTC compliant):
14. Naomi Campbell (Clean cleanse program)
15. Lindsay Lohan (Pinnertest)
16. Maci Bookout McKinney (Flat Belly Tea)
17. Vanessa Hudgens (Graze snacks)
18. Scott Disick (Pearly Whites Australia)
19. Chelsea Houska (Love with Food box)
Vanessa Hudgens (Hasbro/My Little Pony)
Original caption vs current caption:
20. Lilly Ghalachi
21. Valentina Vignali
22. Nina Agdal (Muscle Milk)
23. James Harrison (Optimum EFX supplements)
PROBABLY A FREE ITEM, BUT WE'RE NOT SURE
24. Bella Thorne (Puma)
25. Zendaya (Puma)
26. Jen Selter (Adidas)
27. Ciara (Buscemi shoes)
28. Dorothy Wang (Buscemi shoes)
29. Lucy Hale (Chiara Ferragni shoes)
Lucy Hale (We The Dreamers clothing)
30. Sofia Vergara (Dana Rebecca jewelry)
31. Allen Iverson (Io Moowalker hoverboards)
32. Behati Prinsloo (Josie Maran cosmetics)
33. Lisa Rinna
To Go Spa's phone number didn't work, but their website shows Lisa Rinna giving "unsolicited" buzz on Twitter:
CONFIRMED: A FREE ITEM, BUT NOT PAID TO POST
34. Denice Moberg (Nutramino supplements)
35. Anna Petrosian (Kat Von D makeup)
36. Victoria Beckham (Lancer makeup)
37. Amber Rose (Fred and Far jewelry)
38. Troian Bellasaro (Matisse footwear)
39. Vanessa Lachey (YSL cosmetics)
SEEMS LIKE SOME SORT OF BUSINESS RELATIONSHIP, BUT TOTALLY UNCLEAR
40. Diddy (AQUAhydrate water)
41. Farrah Abraham (Teespring)
42. Heidi Klum (Dunkin Donuts)
43. POLL: Does this count as an ad?

Yes, because she's aware they're a sponsor for the show, even though they don't pay her directly.
No, she isn't being paid to post this.
44. Jennifer Lopez (Vodka Beluga)
45. What do you think J.Lo and Beluga Vodka's deal is?

They footed the bill for her party, and in exchange she posted this.
-
46. Akon (Beluga Vodka)
47. Luke Bryan (Cabela's sporting goods)
48. Massy Arias (Shea Moisture)
49. Kourtney Kardashian (Popeyes)
