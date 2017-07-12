Not Even The FTC Knows What Exactly #Spon Looks Like

The FTC recently went after 47 celebrities and brands for violating its rules on sponsored Instagrams. But many of them weren't even actually ads.

The FTC recently sent letters to brands and celebrities to remind them of the rules about posting Instagram ads. We tend to think of Instagram ads as those really obvious ones for diet teas or teeth whiteners. But this list shows there’s a much broader definition of an ad, at least according to the FTC, which considers any “material relationship” with a product to be a brand. This could be that you are getting paid to post it, or that you got free merch, or you’re a part owner of a brand or have some other financial stake. There's a lot of gray area.

That’s why we’re posting all the Instagrams that the FTC sent letters over – so that you can see what types of posts they actually consider undisclosed ads. BuzzFeed attempted to fact-check these by reaching out to the brands to ask if the celebrity was actually paid or got a freebie. What we found is that there were lots of different kinds of ads — sometimes the celeb was part owner of a brand, or got free stuff. Or maybe it was an ad, but they didn't disclose it the right way — either they made no attempt to disclose it at all, or they tried but didn't get it quite right.

In a few instances, it turned out that the FTC got it wrong – it wasn’t an ad at all. This just goes to show that if the FTC can't tell from looking at an Instagram if something is an ad or not – and if when a media outlet called up the brand to ask we still couldn't find an answer – how the heck are normal people supposed to know when something is an ad??

NOT AN AD AT ALL:

DISCLOSED, BUT NOT DISCLOSED THE RIGHT WAY

8. Jenni "JWoww" Farley (Fab Fit Fun box) View this photo on Instagram instagram.com This uses #FFFpartner, but that's not considered clear enough, and it's all the way at the end of the caption, which would get cut off in the feed.

LOOKS LIKE AN AD, BUT NO ATTEMPT AT DISCLOSING IT

13. Rach Purcell (Eos) View this photo on Instagram instagram.com Parcell is a lifestyle blogger with lots of photos of her cute kids and pink outfits. Since receiving the FTC letter, she's updated the caption, but ironically it's STILL not FTC compliant — it shouldn't say #ad at the end of a caption that's over 3 lines, since that will get cutoff when you view it in the feed.

16. Maci Bookout McKinney (Flat Belly Tea) View this photo on Instagram instagram.com Flat Belly Tea did not reply to emails, but there's no attempt at disclosure in the Teen Mom star's post.

Vanessa Hudgens (Hasbro/My Little Pony) View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @vanessahudgens Hasbro did not return requests for clarification, but Hudgens has updated her post – notice how it says #ad at the beginning? It didn't say that when she originally posted it. She editted her caption after receiving the FTC letter.

PROBABLY A FREE ITEM, BUT WE'RE NOT SURE

25. Zendaya (Puma) View this photo on Instagram instagram.com Puma didn't respond to requests for comment, but if I could make an educated guess I'd she got a free pair of the Rhianna shoes.

27. Ciara (Buscemi shoes) View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @ciara Buscemi didn't respond to inquiries, but this seems like it's probably a free gift. This sneaker brand is really expensive — they're around $500. Ciara definitely seems to have some sort of relationship with this shoe company. One of the first photos she posted recently after having a baby girl was the photo below of pink Buscemi baby shoes.

28. Dorothy Wang (Buscemi shoes) View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @dorothywang Dorothy Wang was on the E! shows Rich Kids of Instagram and Famously Single. After receiving her FTC letter, she's continued to do plenty of undisclosed ads, including for somewhat dubious looking Medispa IV drip treatments. If you figure that the worst that happens with this ad is that someone is unduly influenced to go buy a pair if sneakers, that's not so bad. But not disclosing you're getting paid to endorse a IV vitamin drip treatment performed in a plastic surgeon's office, well, that's kind of different stakes.

29. Lucy Hale (Chiara Ferragni shoes) View this photo on Instagram instagram.com Are these a free gift? Maybe? Probably? Who knows! The shoe company did not reply to questions.

CONFIRMED: A FREE ITEM, BUT NOT PAID TO POST

34. Denice Moberg (Nutramino supplements) View this photo on Instagram instagram.com Nutramino said that fitness model Denice Moberg was part of a group of Swedish influencers who they gave free supplements to test and review and tell their fans if they liked it. They were not paid besides the free product. She put "Nutramino athlete" in her bio to show her affiliation with the brand (uh, that is not proper disclosure). Nutramino says, "since receipt of the FTC letter, Glanbia Performance Nutrition (Nutramino) conducted a review of its athlete communications guidelines. We remain committed to complying with applicable regulations and guidance in this area."

36. Victoria Beckham (Lancer makeup) View this photo on Instagram instagram.com A rep for the Dr. Lancer skincare line said that Beckham got this as a free gift but she was not paid to post about it.

37. Amber Rose (Fred and Far jewelry) View this photo on Instagram instagram.com Fred and Far confirmed to BuzzFeed that this was NOT an ad – the company did send Amber Rose a free ring out of admiration. Rose did not ask for the ring, and was not asked to post on Instagram about it. The pinky rings, which symbolize self love, sell for $125, which is far less than what Rose probably gets for an actual advertisement deal. The founder of Fred and Far said, "we regularly gift women from all walks of life who embody our mission and empower other women to choose and love themselves."

38. Troian Bellasaro (Matisse footwear) View this photo on Instagram instagram.com Here's what Matisse told BuzzFeed: "Troian received the boots via a request from her stylist, they were provided free of charge. We did not pay Troian for any posts or mentions. Additionally, we do not pay for social media features of any kind, that is our policy as a company." It's a common thing for celebrity stylists to "pull" clothing and accessories, often given as free or on loan from the designer/brand. For a minute imagine being a celebrity. Instead of choosing shoes, your stylist picks some, emails the brand and asks for a free pair (a $300 value), the brands sends her free shoes, and then she tells you to wear them. Imagine how divorced from the actual economics of how shoes get on your feet you'd be at this point.

SEEMS LIKE SOME SORT OF BUSINESS RELATIONSHIP, BUT TOTALLY UNCLEAR

42. Heidi Klum (Dunkin Donuts) View this photo on Instagram instagram.com This one is tricky. Dunkin Donuts told BuzzFeed that they did not pay Klum to post this. After receiving the FTC letter, she posted it again, saying that it was not an ad! However, Dunkin Donuts is the sponsor of America's Got Talent, and they have these giant cups on the judges table. Klum's original post was meant to tell fans of the show that she was filming an episode (fans would recognize the distinctive cups). So Dunkin didn't pay Heidi Klum to post this Instagram, and they don't pay her at all. But they DO advertise heavily on the TV show she appears on, so in a sense, there's an indirect monetary relationship there. In my non-legal opinion, I think two reasonable people could disagree here over whether Klum is being paid to promote the product.

44. Jennifer Lopez (Vodka Beluga) View this photo on Instagram Beluga Vodka told BuzzFeed News that it's company policy not to comment on whether celebrity Instagrams are ads or not. So make of that what you will.

48. Massy Arias (Shea Moisture) View this photo on Instagram instagram.com Unclear if the fitness blogger actually has any connection to the Shea Moisture brand (we reached out for comment). For one thing, she made a typo in the brand's name when she tagged it (their account is @sheamoisture, not @sheamoisture4u). Also, there's other brands in the photo. But she's also mentioned Shea Moisture products in other blog posts on her personal blog. I truly can't tell here if it's an ad or not.

Katie Notopoulos is a senior editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York. Notopoulos writes about tech and internet culture is cohost of the Internet Explorer podcast. Contact Katie Notopoulos at katie@buzzfeed.com. Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

News moves fast. Keep up with the BuzzFeed News daily email! Sign up Great! You're almost there! Check your inbox and confirm your subscription now!