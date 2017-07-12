Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Shopping
  25. Sports
  26. Style
  27. Tech
  28. Travel
  29. Weddings
  30. World
Tech

Not Even The FTC Knows What Exactly #Spon Looks Like

The FTC recently went after 47 celebrities and brands for violating its rules on sponsored Instagrams. But many of them weren't even actually ads.

Posted on
Katie Notopoulos
Katie Notopoulos
BuzzFeed News Reporter

The FTC recently sent letters to brands and celebrities to remind them of the rules about posting Instagram ads.

We tend to think of Instagram ads as those really obvious ones for diet teas or teeth whiteners. But this list shows there’s a much broader definition of an ad, at least according to the FTC, which considers any “material relationship” with a product to be a brand.

This could be that you are getting paid to post it, or that you got free merch, or you’re a part owner of a brand or have some other financial stake. There's a lot of gray area.

That’s why we’re posting all the Instagrams that the FTC sent letters over – so that you can see what types of posts they actually consider undisclosed ads.

BuzzFeed attempted to fact-check these by reaching out to the brands to ask if the celebrity was actually paid or got a freebie. What we found is that there were lots of different kinds of ads — sometimes the celeb was part owner of a brand, or got free stuff. Or maybe it was an ad, but they didn't disclose it the right way — either they made no attempt to disclose it at all, or they tried but didn't get it quite right.

In a few instances, it turned out that the FTC got it wrong – it wasn’t an ad at all.

This just goes to show that if the FTC can't tell from looking at an Instagram if something is an ad or not – and if when a media outlet called up the brand to ask we still couldn't find an answer – how the heck are normal people supposed to know when something is an ad??

NOT AN AD AT ALL:

Shay Mitchell (Kettle chips)

Kettle chips confirmed to BuzzFeed that this is NOT an ad – the company has no relationship with the Pretty Little Liars actress, and had no idea she was posting this. She clearly just happened to be eating a bag of Kettle chips when she took this pic.
instagram.com

Kettle chips confirmed to BuzzFeed that this is NOT an ad – the company has no relationship with the Pretty Little Liars actress, and had no idea she was posting this. She clearly just happened to be eating a bag of Kettle chips when she took this pic.

1. Sophia Bush (Sakara, an organic food delivery service)

Sakara confirmed that the Chicago Fire actress is just a regular paying customer; she didn't get any thing free nor was she paid.[Note: her later caption about her choices about food was added later in response to fans saying she should eat more food, not about it being an ad.]
instagram.com

Sakara confirmed that the Chicago Fire actress is just a regular paying customer; she didn't get any thing free nor was she paid.

[Note: her later caption about her choices about food was added later in response to fans saying she should eat more food, not about it being an ad.]

2. Nicky Jam (Adidas)

First of all, Adidas doesn't make knitted baby booties, so these weren't a free product they gave the reggaeton singer. These are from a Spanish company called Romeo Babe that makes knitted versions of real sneakers. The photo is taken from their website. Nicky Jam's manager told BuzzFeed that someone tagged him on a photo of the shoes and Instagram, and Nicky simply thought they were cute, so he reposted it. No endorsement or free shoes from Adidas or Romeo Babe. Just the pure love of an adult man for some cute baby shoes.
deleted instagram

First of all, Adidas doesn't make knitted baby booties, so these weren't a free product they gave the reggaeton singer. These are from a Spanish company called Romeo Babe that makes knitted versions of real sneakers. The photo is taken from their website.

Nicky Jam's manager told BuzzFeed that someone tagged him on a photo of the shoes and Instagram, and Nicky simply thought they were cute, so he reposted it. No endorsement or free shoes from Adidas or Romeo Babe. Just the pure love of an adult man for some cute baby shoes.

3. Kristin Cavallari (LORAC makeup and Chanel makeup)

LORAC confirmed to BuzzFeed that it did not send her free products or have any endorsement deal with her. Chanel did not respond to request for comment. It makes sense that this isn't an ad, since she has three different beauty brands (LORAC, Chanel, Oribe) in the same shot.
deleted instagram

LORAC confirmed to BuzzFeed that it did not send her free products or have any endorsement deal with her. Chanel did not respond to request for comment.

It makes sense that this isn't an ad, since she has three different beauty brands (LORAC, Chanel, Oribe) in the same shot.

DISCLOSED, BUT NOT DISCLOSED THE RIGHT WAY

4. Caroline Manzo (HelloFresh food box delivery)

Yes, this was an ad, and the Real Housewives of New Jersey star is a paid spokesperson. Manzo only put #sp at the end. The FTC says #sp isn't clear enough.HelloFresh told BuzzFeed News: "HelloFresh values transparency and clarity when it comes to working with our social media influencers. We've implemented a social media policy that emphasizes the best practices laid out by the FTC, and disseminated the information throughout our organization. Additionally, we compiled a number of resources, which we share with each influencer we onboard in order to comply with all disclosure requirements disseminated by the FTC."

Yes, this was an ad, and the Real Housewives of New Jersey star is a paid spokesperson. Manzo only put #sp at the end. The FTC says #sp isn't clear enough.

HelloFresh told BuzzFeed News: "HelloFresh values transparency and clarity when it comes to working with our social media influencers. We've implemented a social media policy that emphasizes the best practices laid out by the FTC, and disseminated the information throughout our organization. Additionally, we compiled a number of resources, which we share with each influencer we onboard in order to comply with all disclosure requirements disseminated by the FTC."

5. Shay Mitchell (Biore)

Shay is a "Biore ambassador" – in other Instagram posts she tags them #BioreAmbassador. This one isn't tagged. But even if she DID use the tag #BioreAmbassador, the FTC thinks that isn't clear enough. Normal people don't understand exactly what an "ambassador" means, even if they could probably guess this is some sort of an ad.
instagram.com

Shay is a "Biore ambassador" – in other Instagram posts she tags them #BioreAmbassador. This one isn't tagged.

But even if she DID use the tag #BioreAmbassador, the FTC thinks that isn't clear enough. Normal people don't understand exactly what an "ambassador" means, even if they could probably guess this is some sort of an ad.

6. Ashley Benson (Nip and Fab)

Ashley has now deleted this post. You can see in there she uses the hashtag #sp, but the FTC doesn't think that #sp is clear enough — they want you to write out the full word #sponsored.

Ashley has now deleted this post. You can see in there she uses the hashtag #sp, but the FTC doesn't think that #sp is clear enough — they want you to write out the full word #sponsored.

7. Giuliana Rancic (Compeed blister bandages)

The E! News host uses the hashtag #partner at the end of her post, but the FTC doesn't think the term "partner" is clear enough. Also, if this was in your feed, the caption would get cutoff by the [...] after three lines, and no one would see the #partner anyway. They want the ad disclosure to be clear and before the [...].
(deleted)

The E! News host uses the hashtag #partner at the end of her post, but the FTC doesn't think the term "partner" is clear enough. Also, if this was in your feed, the caption would get cutoff by the [...] after three lines, and no one would see the #partner anyway. They want the ad disclosure to be clear and before the [...].

8. Jenni "JWoww" Farley (Fab Fit Fun box)

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

This uses #FFFpartner, but that's not considered clear enough, and it's all the way at the end of the caption, which would get cut off in the feed.

9. Jamie Lynn Spears (Fab Fit Fun box)

#fffpartner isn't enough for the FTC guidelines; sorry Jamie Lynn!
instagram.com

#fffpartner isn't enough for the FTC guidelines; sorry Jamie Lynn!

LOOKS LIKE AN AD, BUT NO ATTEMPT AT DISCLOSING IT

10. Tiona Fernan (Flat Tummy Tea)

Flat Tummy Tea is familiar to everyone on Instagram for doing tons and tons of influencer ads. They didn't respond to requests, but a rep for Tiona was confused when asked about the letter (the FTC sent this one via email, and the rep says they never received it), and didn't understand why this wasn't properly disclosed. In this photo, she doesn't have a caption at all, she's just posing with the stuff.
instagram.com

Flat Tummy Tea is familiar to everyone on Instagram for doing tons and tons of influencer ads. They didn't respond to requests, but a rep for Tiona was confused when asked about the letter (the FTC sent this one via email, and the rep says they never received it), and didn't understand why this wasn't properly disclosed.

In this photo, she doesn't have a caption at all, she's just posing with the stuff.

11. Snooki (Flat Tummy Tea)

Simply tagging @flattummytea at the end of the post just isn't enough.
instagram.com

Simply tagging @flattummytea at the end of the post just isn't enough.

12. Emily Ratajowski (Nip and Fab pads)

NOTE: Emily has updated the caption on her post – now it says "#ad". Originally, it just read: "Thanks @nipandfab for these insane glycolic night fix pads. Ready for my bday week @cvspharmacy @mrsrodial #nipandfab"The company did not respond to us, but considering she updated the post, it's pretty fair to say she was doing an ad. And it's probably likely that Ashley Benson, who was posting about the same product but deleted her post, was also doing an ad.
instagram.com

NOTE: Emily has updated the caption on her post – now it says "#ad". Originally, it just read:

"Thanks @nipandfab for these insane glycolic night fix pads. Ready for my bday week @cvspharmacy @mrsrodial #nipandfab"

The company did not respond to us, but considering she updated the post, it's pretty fair to say she was doing an ad. And it's probably likely that Ashley Benson, who was posting about the same product but deleted her post, was also doing an ad.

13. Rach Purcell (Eos)

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

Parcell is a lifestyle blogger with lots of photos of her cute kids and pink outfits. Since receiving the FTC letter, she's updated the caption, but ironically it's STILL not FTC compliant — it shouldn't say #ad at the end of a caption that's over 3 lines, since that will get cutoff when you view it in the feed.

Here's the old caption (no #ad) vs New caption (#ad, but still not FTC compliant):

14. Naomi Campbell (Clean cleanse program)

Clean cleanse did not reply to request for comment. The supermodel has now deleted this post.
Instagram (deleted)

Clean cleanse did not reply to request for comment. The supermodel has now deleted this post.

15. Lindsay Lohan (Pinnertest)

The Pinnertest here is a test for "food sensitivities." BuzzFeed recently exposed that the science behind this test is dubious at best. The test advertises with a lot of celebrities (Mario Lopez and one of the Real Housewives, for example). Lohan's is not disclosed at all.

The Pinnertest here is a test for "food sensitivities." BuzzFeed recently exposed that the science behind this test is dubious at best. The test advertises with a lot of celebrities (Mario Lopez and one of the Real Housewives, for example). Lohan's is not disclosed at all.

16. Maci Bookout McKinney (Flat Belly Tea)

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

Flat Belly Tea did not reply to emails, but there's no attempt at disclosure in the Teen Mom star's post.

17. Vanessa Hudgens (Graze snacks)

Hudgens simply uses the hashtag #GrazeSnacks, which isn't even close to an advertising disclosure. Graze did not reply to requests for comment.
instagram.com

Hudgens simply uses the hashtag #GrazeSnacks, which isn't even close to an advertising disclosure. Graze did not reply to requests for comment.

18. Scott Disick (Pearly Whites Australia)

One of the greatest moments in #spon history was when Scott Disick accidentally copy/pasted the entire email that told him what the caption should say for his ad, not just the ad copy. Lord Disick is no stranger to the pleasures of teeth whitening ads, and here is a prime example.

One of the greatest moments in #spon history was when Scott Disick accidentally copy/pasted the entire email that told him what the caption should say for his ad, not just the ad copy. Lord Disick is no stranger to the pleasures of teeth whitening ads, and here is a prime example.

19. Chelsea Houska (Love with Food box)

The Teen Mom 2 star has deleted this photo, but you can see in the comments of the screenshot that one fan is discussing the fact that this post seems to be clearly advertising. The other comments, though, are actually people asking about the snack box – which means it's pretty effective advertising.

The Teen Mom 2 star has deleted this photo, but you can see in the comments of the screenshot that one fan is discussing the fact that this post seems to be clearly advertising. The other comments, though, are actually people asking about the snack box – which means it's pretty effective advertising.

Vanessa Hudgens (Hasbro/My Little Pony)

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @vanessahudgens

Hasbro did not return requests for clarification, but Hudgens has updated her post – notice how it says #ad at the beginning? It didn't say that when she originally posted it. She editted her caption after receiving the FTC letter.

Original caption vs current caption:

20. Lilly Ghalachi

The woman in the photo is NOT the woman who posted this. It was posted by Lilli Ghalachi, one of the stars of the reality show Shahs of Sunset and a makeup artist with her own line of false eyelashes. She reposted a photo of some other Instagram model who was doing an ad, while doing an ad herself. Sneaky! Ghalachi just got married, and her wedding is chock-full of tags to sponsors for various wedding related items without ever saying if she got something free.
instagram.com

The woman in the photo is NOT the woman who posted this. It was posted by Lilli Ghalachi, one of the stars of the reality show Shahs of Sunset and a makeup artist with her own line of false eyelashes. She reposted a photo of some other Instagram model who was doing an ad, while doing an ad herself. Sneaky!

Ghalachi just got married, and her wedding is chock-full of tags to sponsors for various wedding related items without ever saying if she got something free.

21. Valentina Vignali

Valentina Vignali is an Italian professional basketball player/model, and this is definitely an ad.
instagram.com

Valentina Vignali is an Italian professional basketball player/model, and this is definitely an ad.

22. Nina Agdal (Muscle Milk)

The fashion model seems to be clearly doing an ad and just tagging the sponsor. LOOK AT ALL THE TAGGED SPONSORS!
instagram.com

The fashion model seems to be clearly doing an ad and just tagging the sponsor. LOOK AT ALL THE TAGGED SPONSORS!

23. James Harrison (Optimum EFX supplements)

This is clearly some type of ad – he gives his promo code. However, the Pittsburgh Steeler player was one of the two celebrities who did NOT post any new ads at all in the 6 weeks after receiving their first FTC letter. I do highly recommend Harrison's Instagram, because it's almost entirely his bonkers workout in the gym, and it's really fun to watch his videos.
Deleted instagram

This is clearly some type of ad – he gives his promo code. However, the Pittsburgh Steeler player was one of the two celebrities who did NOT post any new ads at all in the 6 weeks after receiving their first FTC letter. I do highly recommend Harrison's Instagram, because it's almost entirely his bonkers workout in the gym, and it's really fun to watch his videos.

PROBABLY A FREE ITEM, BUT WE'RE NOT SURE

24. Bella Thorne (Puma)

Bella tags @Puma and @wantmylook in her image here. We reached out to Puma to find out if she received freebies or was paid to post — it's unclear.
instagram.com

Bella tags @Puma and @wantmylook in her image here. We reached out to Puma to find out if she received freebies or was paid to post — it's unclear.

25. Zendaya (Puma)

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

Puma didn't respond to requests for comment, but if I could make an educated guess I'd she got a free pair of the Rhianna shoes.

26. Jen Selter (Adidas)

Jen Selter is the fitness model know for, well, having a great butt. She wears Nike sneakers in other Instagrams, so it's highly unlikely she's an official Adidas spokesperson, but it's *possible* she got this shirt for free. She tags @Adidas in the photo, but perhaps she's just thinks it looks cool? Adidas and Setler didn't return requests for comment.
instagram.com

Jen Selter is the fitness model know for, well, having a great butt. She wears Nike sneakers in other Instagrams, so it's highly unlikely she's an official Adidas spokesperson, but it's *possible* she got this shirt for free. She tags @Adidas in the photo, but perhaps she's just thinks it looks cool?

Adidas and Setler didn't return requests for comment.

27. Ciara (Buscemi shoes)

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @ciara

Buscemi didn't respond to inquiries, but this seems like it's probably a free gift. This sneaker brand is really expensive — they're around $500.

Ciara definitely seems to have some sort of relationship with this shoe company. One of the first photos she posted recently after having a baby girl was the photo below of pink Buscemi baby shoes.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @ciara

28. Dorothy Wang (Buscemi shoes)

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @dorothywang

Dorothy Wang was on the E! shows Rich Kids of Instagram and Famously Single. After receiving her FTC letter, she's continued to do plenty of undisclosed ads, including for somewhat dubious looking Medispa IV drip treatments. If you figure that the worst that happens with this ad is that someone is unduly influenced to go buy a pair if sneakers, that's not so bad. But not disclosing you're getting paid to endorse a IV vitamin drip treatment performed in a plastic surgeon's office, well, that's kind of different stakes.

29. Lucy Hale (Chiara Ferragni shoes)

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

Are these a free gift? Maybe? Probably? Who knows! The shoe company did not reply to questions.

Lucy Hale (We The Dreamers clothing)

The Pretty Little Liars actress has since deleted this post. She says "thank you @katevoegele for my pants! (and @danielsarahdib) get yours @wtdreamers." Kate Voegel is the owner of the clothing line We The Dreamsers, which makes the pineapple pants. I can't imagine that it's clear to the average person that she's thanking the brand's owner and not just a friend who gave her a gift.

The Pretty Little Liars actress has since deleted this post. She says "thank you @katevoegele for my pants! (and @danielsarahdib) get yours @wtdreamers." Kate Voegel is the owner of the clothing line We The Dreamsers, which makes the pineapple pants. I can't imagine that it's clear to the average person that she's thanking the brand's owner and not just a friend who gave her a gift.

30. Sofia Vergara (Dana Rebecca jewelry)

No reply from this jewlery company, but probably a free gift.
instagram.com

No reply from this jewlery company, but probably a free gift.

31. Allen Iverson (Io Moowalker hoverboards)

A phone number for IO Moonwalkers was disconnected and they did not return email. Iverson's caption suggest he at least got a free board, but unclear if he was compensated beyond just a free hoverboard. The basketball star was one of only two celebrities from this list who did not post ANY ads since receiving the letter back in March. Which is probably a good thing, since he doesn't exactly make the most enthusiastic spokesperson based on this photo.
instagram.com

A phone number for IO Moonwalkers was disconnected and they did not return email. Iverson's caption suggest he at least got a free board, but unclear if he was compensated beyond just a free hoverboard.

The basketball star was one of only two celebrities from this list who did not post ANY ads since receiving the letter back in March. Which is probably a good thing, since he doesn't exactly make the most enthusiastic spokesperson based on this photo.

32. Behati Prinsloo (Josie Maran cosmetics)

33. Lisa Rinna

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

To Go Spa's phone number didn't work, but their website shows Lisa Rinna giving "unsolicited" buzz on Twitter:

"My makeup artist gave me Coconut EYES by ToGoSpa to me. Fabulous!" tweeted Rinna. So it's entirely possible that her makeup artist recommended this product and she's just really into it. Keep in mind the tweet is about a different product than her Instagram post, which is about a lip product.Lisa Rinna definitely does other ads. Sometimes she discloses them properly, sometimes not. She's also an enthusiastic person who posts about products she likes, for example a lip gloss she said she bought herself at CVS that came in a cute container. So it's not impossible that she'd genuinely post about a beauty product she tested and liked.

"My makeup artist gave me Coconut EYES by ToGoSpa to me. Fabulous!" tweeted Rinna. So it's entirely possible that her makeup artist recommended this product and she's just really into it. Keep in mind the tweet is about a different product than her Instagram post, which is about a lip product.

Lisa Rinna definitely does other ads. Sometimes she discloses them properly, sometimes not.

She's also an enthusiastic person who posts about products she likes, for example a lip gloss she said she bought herself at CVS that came in a cute container. So it's not impossible that she'd genuinely post about a beauty product she tested and liked.

CONFIRMED: A FREE ITEM, BUT NOT PAID TO POST

34. Denice Moberg (Nutramino supplements)

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

Nutramino said that fitness model Denice Moberg was part of a group of Swedish influencers who they gave free supplements to test and review and tell their fans if they liked it. They were not paid besides the free product. She put "Nutramino athlete" in her bio to show her affiliation with the brand (uh, that is not proper disclosure).

Nutramino says, "since receipt of the FTC letter, Glanbia Performance Nutrition (Nutramino) conducted a review of its athlete communications guidelines. We remain committed to complying with applicable regulations and guidance in this area."

35. Anna Petrosian (Kat Von D makeup)

Anna Petrosian is a makeup artist with a big following. A rep for Kat Von D cosmetics couldn't recall if they had specifically sent her free merchandise, but said that sending samples of their latest products to prominent makeup artists to try out was very standard practice.
instagram.com

Anna Petrosian is a makeup artist with a big following. A rep for Kat Von D cosmetics couldn't recall if they had specifically sent her free merchandise, but said that sending samples of their latest products to prominent makeup artists to try out was very standard practice.

36. Victoria Beckham (Lancer makeup)

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

A rep for the Dr. Lancer skincare line said that Beckham got this as a free gift but she was not paid to post about it.

37. Amber Rose (Fred and Far jewelry)

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

Fred and Far confirmed to BuzzFeed that this was NOT an ad – the company did send Amber Rose a free ring out of admiration. Rose did not ask for the ring, and was not asked to post on Instagram about it. The pinky rings, which symbolize self love, sell for $125, which is far less than what Rose probably gets for an actual advertisement deal.

The founder of Fred and Far said, "we regularly gift women from all walks of life who embody our mission and empower other women to choose and love themselves."

38. Troian Bellasaro (Matisse footwear)

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

Here's what Matisse told BuzzFeed: "Troian received the boots via a request from her stylist, they were provided free of charge. We did not pay Troian for any posts or mentions. Additionally, we do not pay for social media features of any kind, that is our policy as a company."

It's a common thing for celebrity stylists to "pull" clothing and accessories, often given as free or on loan from the designer/brand. For a minute imagine being a celebrity. Instead of choosing shoes, your stylist picks some, emails the brand and asks for a free pair (a $300 value), the brands sends her free shoes, and then she tells you to wear them.

Imagine how divorced from the actual economics of how shoes get on your feet you'd be at this point.

39. Vanessa Lachey (YSL cosmetics)

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

Emailed L'oreal. Unclear if ad.

SEEMS LIKE SOME SORT OF BUSINESS RELATIONSHIP, BUT TOTALLY UNCLEAR

40. Diddy (AQUAhydrate water)

Diddy is partial owner of this bottle water company, kind of like how he owns Ciroc vodka. This is kind of tricky. On one hand, I think most fans aren't really confused here that he owns this and is aggressively promoting it. On the other, the FTC wants people to make it crystal clear when they have a monetary relationship to a product they're promoting on social media. So yeah, while this is not exactly spon, he probably should've said #ad.

Diddy is partial owner of this bottle water company, kind of like how he owns Ciroc vodka. This is kind of tricky. On one hand, I think most fans aren't really confused here that he owns this and is aggressively promoting it. On the other, the FTC wants people to make it crystal clear when they have a monetary relationship to a product they're promoting on social media. So yeah, while this is not exactly spon, he probably should've said #ad.

41. Farrah Abraham (Teespring)

This is confusing because Teespring is a site where you can make your own line of t-shirts to sell (you provide the design, Teesping makes the shirts and you split the cash). So is she advertising her own "Momtreprenuer" designs that just happen to be made through Teespring? Or did Teespring ask her to post this? Since Teespring didn't answer requests for clarification, I have no idea.
instagram.com

This is confusing because Teespring is a site where you can make your own line of t-shirts to sell (you provide the design, Teesping makes the shirts and you split the cash).

So is she advertising her own "Momtreprenuer" designs that just happen to be made through Teespring? Or did Teespring ask her to post this? Since Teespring didn't answer requests for clarification, I have no idea.

42. Heidi Klum (Dunkin Donuts)

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

This one is tricky. Dunkin Donuts told BuzzFeed that they did not pay Klum to post this. After receiving the FTC letter, she posted it again, saying that it was not an ad!

However, Dunkin Donuts is the sponsor of America's Got Talent, and they have these giant cups on the judges table. Klum's original post was meant to tell fans of the show that she was filming an episode (fans would recognize the distinctive cups).

So Dunkin didn't pay Heidi Klum to post this Instagram, and they don't pay her at all. But they DO advertise heavily on the TV show she appears on, so in a sense, there's an indirect monetary relationship there.

In my non-legal opinion, I think two reasonable people could disagree here over whether Klum is being paid to promote the product.

  1. 43. POLL: Does this count as an ad?

    Yes, because she's aware they're a sponsor for the show, even though they don't pay her directly.
    No, she isn't being paid to post this.

Not Even The FTC Knows What Exactly #Spon Looks Like

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
43. POLL: Does this count as an ad?
  1.  
    vote votes
    Yes, because she's aware they're a sponsor for the show, even though they don't pay her directly.
  2.  
    vote votes
    No, she isn't being paid to post this.
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote

44. Jennifer Lopez (Vodka Beluga)

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram

Beluga Vodka told BuzzFeed News that it's company policy not to comment on whether celebrity Instagrams are ads or not. So make of that what you will.

  1. 45. What do you think J.Lo and Beluga Vodka's deal is?

    They footed the bill for her party, and in exchange she posted this.
    The gave her free vodka for the party, PLUS some $$$ to do this post.

Not Even The FTC Knows What Exactly #Spon Looks Like

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
45. What do you think J.Lo and Beluga Vodka's deal is?
  1.  
    vote votes
    They footed the bill for her party, and in exchange she posted this.
  2.  
    vote votes
    The gave her free vodka for the party, PLUS some $$$ to do this post.
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote

46. Akon (Beluga Vodka)

(deleted from Instagram)

47. Luke Bryan (Cabela's sporting goods)

Cabela's did not return calls about this, but Bryan deleted this Instagram. He's done other Instagrams after that make it more clear that Cabela's is a sponsor of his tour – a material relationship that he probably should've disclosed.

Cabela's did not return calls about this, but Bryan deleted this Instagram. He's done other Instagrams after that make it more clear that Cabela's is a sponsor of his tour – a material relationship that he probably should've disclosed.

48. Massy Arias (Shea Moisture)

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

Unclear if the fitness blogger actually has any connection to the Shea Moisture brand (we reached out for comment). For one thing, she made a typo in the brand's name when she tagged it (their account is @sheamoisture, not @sheamoisture4u). Also, there's other brands in the photo.

But she's also mentioned Shea Moisture products in other blog posts on her personal blog. I truly can't tell here if it's an ad or not.

49. Kourtney Kardashian (Popeyes)

Popeyes did not reply, but this is a genuine head scratcher to me. On one hand, it looks fairly casual, and maybe they just love some bad fast food. It's not tagged, they just mention the brand name. On the other, do Kardashians ever post anything for free?
instagram.com

Popeyes did not reply, but this is a genuine head scratcher to me. On one hand, it looks fairly casual, and maybe they just love some bad fast food. It's not tagged, they just mention the brand name. On the other, do Kardashians ever post anything for free?

Katie Notopoulos is a senior editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York. Notopoulos writes about tech and internet culture is cohost of the Internet Explorer podcast.

Contact Katie Notopoulos at katie@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With Tech

Subscribe to our RSS feed