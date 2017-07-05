Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Shopping
  25. Sports
  26. Style
  27. Tech
  28. Travel
  29. Weddings
  30. World
World

If Ryan Gosling Had A Twin It Would 100% Be This Guy

Meet your chance to kind of marry Ryan Gosling.

Posted on
Karsten Schmehl
Karsten Schmehl
BuzzFeed-Redaktion, Deutschland
Rachael Krishna
Rachael Krishna
BuzzFeed News Reporter

This is a picture of Ryan Gosling.

Christopher Polk / Getty Images

These are all also pictures of Ryan Gosling.

Getty Images

Here he is walking up steps.

Instagram: @joe_laschet

And relaxing in some suits.

Instagram: @joe_laschet

Okay I lied. the last two weren't Gosling, but Johannes Laschet from Aachen, Germany.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

Laschet, the son of German politician Armin Laschet, is a menswear blogger with thousands of Instagram followers.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @joe_laschet

And he really really looks like Ryan Gosling.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com
Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @joe_laschet
Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @joe_laschet

Damn.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

It's not just us. People on his Instagram point out his resemblance to Gosling.

"A little air of Ryan Gosling."
Instagram: @joe_laschet

"A little air of Ryan Gosling."

Instagram: @joe_laschet
Instagram: @joe_laschet

It's legit.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

But like, apart from the *Gosling connection* Laschet is doing pretty well for himself, as demonstrated by his recent interview with GQ.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

  1. So, do you think Laschet could totally double for Gosling in his next film?

If Ryan Gosling Had A Twin It Would 100% Be This Guy

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
So, do you think Laschet could totally double for Gosling in his next film?
  1.  
    vote votes
  2.  
    vote votes
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote

This post was translated from German.

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Laschet to hear about how great life is when you look like a movie star.

Karsten Schmehl ist Senior Staff Writer bei BuzzFeed und lebt in Berlin.

Contact Karsten Schmehl at karsten.schmehl@buzzfeed.com.

Rachael Krishna is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Rachael Krishna at rachael.krishna@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With World