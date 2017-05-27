These Are The Victims Of The Portland Train Stabbing Attack

Ricky Best, 53, and Taliesin Namkai-Meche, 23 were killed when they tried to stop a man hurling abuse at two women of Muslim appearance, police said.

Two men were stabbed to death on a Portland, Oregon train Friday night, and another man injured, after they tried to intervene as a man shouted hate speech at two young women who appeared to be Muslim. On Saturday, police identified Ricky John Best, 53, and Taliesin Myrddin Namkai-Meche, 23, as the victims who were killed in the attack. Micah David-Cole Fletcher, 21, was identified as the third passenger who was stabbed but survived. He is currently being treated at a hospital for serious injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening. A 35-year-old white supremacist, Jeremy Christian, has been charged with two counts of aggravated murder, two counts of second-degree intimidation, and being a felon in possession of a restricted weapon.

Namkai-Meche graduated from Portland's Reed College in 2016 with a degree in economics. He was interning for the Cadmus Group, a consultancy company, at the time of his death. His sister, Vajra Alaya-Maitreya, told BuzzFeed News that Namkai-Meche "lived a joyous and full life" and "his enthusiasm was infectious." "We lost him in a senseless act that brought close to home the insidious rift of prejudice and intolerance that is too familiar, too common," said Alaya-Maitreya. "He was resolute in his conduct and respect of all people. In his final act of bravery, he held true to what he believed is the way forward." "He will live in our hearts forever as the just, brave, loving, hilarious, and beautiful soul he was," said Alaya-Maitreya. "We ask that in honor of his memory, we use this tragedy as an opportunity for reflection and change. We choose love. "Safe journey, Taliesin. We love you."

His mother, Asha Deliverance, first announced that he was one of the victims Saturday on Facebook. "Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche, My dear baby boy passed on yesterday while protecting two young Muslim girls from a racist man on the train in Portland," she wrote. "He was a hero and will remain a hero on the other side of the veil. Shining bright star I love you forever."

Ellie Lawrence, Namkai-Meche's girlfriend, told BuzzFeed News her boyfriend was the "kindest, purest, most amazing person" she'd ever met. "I will follow you on your journey through the sun and the moon and the stars. I will love you eternally," she wrote on Facebook, sharing a photo of the two of them. The family will hold a vigil for Namkai-Meche Saturday night at 6:30 p.m. in Portland, near the station where he died.

Best was a city employee, army veteran, and father of four, according to The Oregonian. He served 23 years in the military as a platoon sergeant for Corps maintenance, retiring in 2012. In 2014, he made an unsuccessful attempt to run for Clackamas County commissioner and was profiled by the Oregonian newspaper. “I can’t stand by and do nothing,” Best said of his decision to run for local politics. At the time of his death, he was working as supervisor in Portland's Bureau of Development Services. Best was lifelong Oregonian and was heading home to his three teenage sons and 12-year-old daughter in Happy Valley when he was killed. A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to assist all three victims' families with costs related to their deaths and injuries.