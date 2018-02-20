High School Students Are Organizing Walkouts To Protest Gun Violence

Share On more Share On more

Some supporters offered the student-protesters water along the hours-long walk.

Some students in Florida decided not to wait for a nationwide walkout planned later in March, and reportedly left t… https://t.co/m2Y0OGsmiy

The students marched more than 10 miles to Stoneman Douglas High School.

WBHS supporting Stoneman Douglas. We are with you 💕💕💕 #wewantchange

Students at Fort Lauderdale High School demanding change in the wake of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School ma… https://t.co/H1C8jcWI4n

West Boca Raton wasn't the only Florida high school that protested on Tuesday. Students at Fort Lauderdale High School also came together to call for change.

As did the students at Alonzo and Tracy Mourning Senior High in Miami.

Together as a community, we are with you Douglas #NBPSeagles #PrayforDouglas #nomoreshootings

North Broward Preparatory School, which is just 15 minutes away from Stoneman Douglas, walked out for a schoolwide "circle of solidarity."

Future voters at South Broward High School have left classes to protest for better gun control.

On Friday, dozens of students from South Broward High School in Florida demanded "justice for Douglas."

And on Monday, dozens of teens staged a "lie-in" outside the White House.

The walkouts and protests happening in Florida are part of a larger national movement of students fighting for gun reform.

On March 14, students across the US will participate in a national school walkout, planned by the Women's March organizers.

And on March 24, students and supporters will march on Washington, DC, to demand gun control in the March for Our Lives. This protest is being planned by student-organizers from Stoneman Douglas.

"There cannot be two sides to doing everything in our power to ensure the lives and futures of children who are at risk of dying when they should be learning, playing, and growing," the March for Our Lives organizers said in their mission statement.

Another national school walkout is planned for April 20, the anniversary of the shooting at Columbine High School in 1999.

Additionally, many high schools are planning their own protests and walkouts this week.

"There may be different dates but this is one movement!" the organizers of the April 20 protest said.