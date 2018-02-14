"Multiple" people are dead Wednesday after a former student opened fire inside a high school in southern Florida, authorities said. The suspected shooter has been taken into custody.
Sheriff Scott Israel's office said there are "at least 14 victims" — though it's unclear if that counts the "multiple" fatalities or those who are injured. "It's catastrophic," he said. "There really are no words."
Broward Sheriff officials confirmed they had received reports of multiple victims after shots rang out around 2:30 p.m. at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.
Israel told reporters 14 people were taken to nearby hospitals with varying injuries, but law enforcement officials were still searching the school for the possibility of more people injured inside.
The suspect, identified only as approximately 18 years old, was taken into custody outside of the school without incident, Israel said.
"From what I understand there was a time when he did attend the school," he told reporters.
The school is located in a community of about 30,000 residents about 40 miles north of Miami.
Parkland Mayor Christine Hunschofsky told CNN she had not received any first-hand information on the number of injuries.
"The police are very busy in the school securing everything and letting students out as their area is secure," she said. "That's where their focus has been and should be."
The school has a single point of entry security and there is always a police officer at the school, the mayor said.
One student, who was not identified, told WSVN he and other students near him heard an alarm go off and initially they thought the school was staging some sort of drill. Then they heard gun shots. “We heard pops,” the student said, “and from the other side of the school we see the whole school running out.”
Melissa Falkowski, a teacher at the school, told CNN that a fire alarm went off in the school and everyone began to evacuate as if it was a fire drill.
But she and several students ran back inside and into a closet as shots began to ring out at the school.
"I managed to put 19 kids in the closet with me," she told CNN. "We were in the closet for probably 40 minutes."
A friend of hers, while walking out of the classroom after the shooting, told her she saw three bodies on the floor.
Falkowski said the school had received training about a possible active shooter situation a few weeks ago, which might have helped save lives.
"If we hadn't had that training it could have been a lot worse."
Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie told reporters the school had received no threats warning of the shooting.
"We didn't have any warnings, there weren't any phone calls or threats that were made," Runcie said.
He said the school, along with authorities, would be conducting an investigation in case that there were any warning signs that had been missed regarding the shooting.
"We got to recognize individuals that are in distress," he said.
Teachers and students remained barricaded inside the school about an hour after the first shots were reported as officers set up a perimeter.
News helicopters caught images of authorities carrying someone out of one of the buildings, and taking the person away in what appeared to be a golf cart.
Lissette Rozenblet told CNN her daughter, a sophomore at the school who was on the third floor of one school's buildings, texted her to call 911. The girl told her mother she heard shots and could hear someone injured calling out for help.
Rozenblet's daughter later called her mother to say she had safely evacuated to a nearby Walmart.
Some students from inside the school tweeted pictures of being barricaded inside classrooms.
By 4 p.m., Broward Sheriff officials confirmed the suspected shooter was taken into custody.
Broward County Public School District tweeted that students were also being led out of classrooms by law enforcement.
Some students took to social media after being let out of the school, describing the mayhem they experienced.
President Trump tweeted minutes after the shooting, offering condolences for the victims of the shooting. Trump said he had spoken to Florida Gov. Rick Scott and offered federal assistance.
Florida Senator Bill Nelson, speaking to CNN, said he was told there had been "a number of fatalities."
"This is a bad day for Florida and for the country," Nelson said. "And you can imagine the grief of the parents right now, not knowing as well as the students not knowing."
Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) also responded to the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.
