"It's catastrophic," Broward Sheriff Scott Israel told reporters. "There really are no words."

Broward Sheriff officials confirmed they had received reports of multiple victims after shots rang out around 2:30 p.m. at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. #BSO is working a developing incident regarding a report of active shooter located at 5901 Pine Island Rd, Parkland… https://t.co/zrKtdjDxcb

Israel told reporters 14 people were taken to nearby hospitals with varying injuries, but law enforcement officials were still searching the school for the possibility of more people injured inside. The suspect, identified only as approximately 18 years old, was taken into custody outside of the school without incident, Israel said. "From what I understand there was a time when he did attend the school," he told reporters.

Parkland Mayor Christine Hunschofsky told CNN she had not received any first-hand information on the number of injuries. "The police are very busy in the school securing everything and letting students out as their area is secure," she said. "That's where their focus has been and should be." The school has a single point of entry security and there is always a police officer at the school, the mayor said.

One student, who was not identified, told WSVN he and other students near him heard an alarm go off and initially they thought the school was staging some sort of drill. Then they heard gun shots. “We heard pops,” the student said, “and from the other side of the school we see the whole school running out.” Student describes scene at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School

But she and several students ran back inside and into a closet as shots began to ring out at the school. "I managed to put 19 kids in the closet with me," she told CNN. "We were in the closet for probably 40 minutes." A friend of hers, while walking out of the classroom after the shooting, told her she saw three bodies on the floor. Falkowski said the school had received training about a possible active shooter situation a few weeks ago, which might have helped save lives. "If we hadn't had that training it could have been a lot worse." Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie told reporters the school had received no threats warning of the shooting. "We didn't have any warnings, there weren't any phone calls or threats that were made," Runcie said. He said the school, along with authorities, would be conducting an investigation in case that there were any warning signs that had been missed regarding the shooting. "We got to recognize individuals that are in distress," he said.

Teachers and students remained barricaded inside the school about an hour after the first shots were reported as officers set up a perimeter. Students/Teachers #Douglas High School Remain barricaded inside until police reach you.

News helicopters caught images of authorities carrying someone out of one of the buildings, and taking the person away in what appeared to be a golf cart. #DigitalUpdate: Margate FD treating this as mass casualty with between 20 -50 victims. #MarjoryStonemanDouglas

Lissette Rozenblet told CNN her daughter, a sophomore at the school who was on the third floor of one school's buildings, texted her to call 911. The girl told her mother she heard shots and could hear someone injured calling out for help. Rozenblet's daughter later called her mother to say she had safely evacuated to a nearby Walmart.

Some students from inside the school tweeted pictures of being barricaded inside classrooms. My school is being shot up and I am locked inside. I’m fucking scared right now.

By 4 p.m., Broward Sheriff officials confirmed the suspected shooter was taken into custody. Shooter is now in custody. Scene is still active. #stonemanshooting

Broward County Public School District tweeted that students were also being led out of classrooms by law enforcement. At this time, law enforcement is clearing students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School one building at a time… https://t.co/Pjtc6viSg4

Some students took to social media after being let out of the school, describing the mayhem they experienced. I never thought i’d hear gunshots i never thought anything like this would happen to my school I’m completely traum… https://t.co/pw7aJvTUOA

Love each other. You may never know when it may be the last day you meet someone.

Praying for my school🙏🏼🙏🏼 hope everyone is okay. I’m in shock right now and I feel numb

President Trump tweeted minutes after the shooting, offering condolences for the victims of the shooting. Trump said he had spoken to Florida Gov. Rick Scott and offered federal assistance. My prayers and condolences to the families of the victims of the terrible Florida shooting. No child, teacher or an… https://t.co/RFJxgM1jhm

Florida Senator Bill Nelson, speaking to CNN, said he was told there had been "a number of fatalities." "This is a bad day for Florida and for the country," Nelson said. "And you can imagine the grief of the parents right now, not knowing as well as the students not knowing."

Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) also responded to the scene. BREAKING: ATF agents from the Miami Field Division are responding to reports of a school shooting at Marjory Stonem… https://t.co/xCMquI2rJH

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.