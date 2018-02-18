Survivors Of The Florida Shooting Just Announced A Nationwide March For Our Lives To End School Shootings

"My message for the people in office is: you’re either with us or against us. We are losing our lives while adults play around."

In the aftermath of Wednesday's mass shooting at a south Florida high school, students who survived have been vocal in their anger and grief after losing 17 of their classmates and teachers.

On Sunday, five students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School took to morning shows on CNN, ABC, and Fox News to demand action from adults. They announced that they will lead a nationwide March For Our Lives on March 24 to call for action on gun control, and for politicians to be held accountable for donations they receive from the National Rifle Association.



“People are saying that it’s not time to talk about gun control, and we can respect that. Here’s a time. March 24th in every single city," said Cameron Kasky, a junior at the high school, on ABC's This Week, flanked by four fellow students. "We’re going to be marching together as students, begging for our lives."



“My message for the people in office is: You’re either with us or against us. We are losing our lives while the adults are playing around,” Kasky said on CNN's State of the Union.



"In the next election we are saying that if you are accepting money from the NRA there is a badge of shame on you, because you are enabling things like this to happen," Kasky said on Fox News Sunday.



On Friday a senior at the school, Emma Gonzalez, also directly called out Trump and the NRA during a speech at a gun control rally in Fort Lauderdale.

"If the president wants to come up to me and tell me to my face that it was a terrible tragedy and how it should never have happened and maintain telling us how nothing is going to be done about it, I'm going to happily ask him how much money he received from the National Rifle Association," she said at the rally. "But, hey, you wanna know something? It doesn't matter, because I already know: $30 million." The protest announced by the students on Sunday is one of several planned in the coming months: a national high school student walkout is being planned separately for April 20th, the 19th anniversary of the Columbine High shooting, and Women's March organizers are planning another walkout for 17 minutes on March 14th, one month after the Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting.

