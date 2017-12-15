38 Great Memes That Defined 2017

Stock photos were some of the most reliable meme fodder in 2017, but none gained as much prominence as the one that became known as the "Distracted Boyfriend."

After the photo first went viral on Instagram, it absolutely blew up on Twitter. In addition to photoshopping labels onto the models, fans of the meme soon discovered related photos in the photographer's collection and created their own fanfic out of it.

In an interview with the Guardian in August, photographer Antonio Guillem said he "didn’t even know what a meme is until recently."