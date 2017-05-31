Donald Trump Tweeted "Covfefe" And People Are Very Confused

In the late hours of Tuesday evening, President Donald Trump sent out a tweet, as he is known to do. However, he fell short of actually completing his sentence.
At first, people thought "covfefe" was just a glitch. A mistake that Trump would soon delete and fix, before likely tweeting out multiple allegations about fake news and the hyper negative press.
However, as time went on and Trump didn't delete his tweet, people started to read into it.
What, exactly, is "covfefe"?
And what has happened to Donald Trump?
Even the dictionary got involved:
As is often the case, the real story is probably the most boring:
