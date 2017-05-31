Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. DIY
  10. Entertainment
  11. Food
  12. Geeky
  13. Health
  14. Investigations
  15. LGBT
  16. Life
  17. Music
  18. Parents
  19. Podcasts
  20. Puzzles
  21. Politics
  22. Reader
  23. Rewind
  24. Science
  25. Sports
  26. Style
  27. Tech
  28. Travel
  29. Weddings
  30. World

Donald Trump Tweeted "Covfefe" And People Are Very Confused

No one knows what it means but it's provocative. It gets the people going.

Posted on
Brad Esposito
Brad Esposito
BuzzFeed News Reporter, Australia

In the late hours of Tuesday evening, President Donald Trump sent out a tweet, as he is known to do. However, he fell short of actually completing his sentence.

At first, people thought "covfefe" was just a glitch. A mistake that Trump would soon delete and fix, before likely tweeting out multiple allegations about fake news and the hyper negative press.

In fairness, you get some positive covfefe from Breitfef, FOX & Ferfs, and Milo Fefenefellfef as well. https://t.co/3X30gmefJ2
Jazz Twemlow @JazzTwemlow

In fairness, you get some positive covfefe from Breitfef, FOX & Ferfs, and Milo Fefenefellfef as well. https://t.co/3X30gmefJ2

Reply Retweet Favorite

However, as time went on and Trump didn't delete his tweet, people started to read into it.

Who among us hasn't had an embarrassing typo blow up while casually possessing the ability to launch ~750 nukes instantaneously at whatever.
Kelsey D. Atherton @AthertonKD

Who among us hasn't had an embarrassing typo blow up while casually possessing the ability to launch ~750 nukes instantaneously at whatever.

Reply Retweet Favorite
It's been 22 minutes. I think he meant covfefe.
Zach Braff @zachbraff

It's been 22 minutes. I think he meant covfefe.

Reply Retweet Favorite

What, exactly, is "covfefe"?

Finally figured out what Bill Murray whispered in Scarlett Johansson's ear at the end of
Jordan VanDina @Shrimptooth

Finally figured out what Bill Murray whispered in Scarlett Johansson's ear at the end of "Lost in Translation"… https://t.co/s5A7rP1xXd

Reply Retweet Favorite
Jacob Oller @JacobOller

Reply Retweet Favorite
COVFLOOFY #covfefe
Smashed Avopeteamus @Hippopeteamus

COVFLOOFY #covfefe

Reply Retweet Favorite

And what has happened to Donald Trump?

Me, trying to get anything done before I've had my first cup of covfefe
Rob Stott @Rob_Stott

Me, trying to get anything done before I've had my first cup of covfefe

Reply Retweet Favorite
mat whitehead @matwhi

Reply Retweet Favorite
Almost an hour and the covfefe tweet is still up. Imagine he tweets something wrong during a crisis. Who's there to fix it?
Jacob Grier @jacobgrier

Almost an hour and the covfefe tweet is still up. Imagine he tweets something wrong during a crisis. Who's there to fix it?

Reply Retweet Favorite
covfefe
Trump Draws @TrumpDraws

covfefe

Reply Retweet Favorite
🎶
Michael Cohen @speechboy71

🎶"When I find myself in times of trouble Mother Mary comes to me Speaking words of wisdom, covfefe"🎶

Reply Retweet Favorite

Even the dictionary got involved:

Wakes up. Checks Twitter. . . . Uh... . . . 📈 Lookups fo... . . . Regrets checking Twitter. Goes back to bed.
Merriam-Webster @MerriamWebster

Wakes up. Checks Twitter. . . . Uh... . . . 📈 Lookups fo... . . . Regrets checking Twitter. Goes back to bed.

Reply Retweet Favorite

As is often the case, the real story is probably the most boring:

I think Trump was trying to write,
Jeet Heer @HeerJeet

I think Trump was trying to write, "despite the negative press coverage..." accidentally hit sent after mucking up & got distracted.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Thanks, Jeet.

Brad Esposito is a news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Contact Brad Esposito at bradley.esposito@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With AUNews