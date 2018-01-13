Mark Wahlberg Is Donating That $1.5 Million Reshoot Money To The Time’s Up Initiative

Mark Wahlberg announced Saturday he would donate the $1.5 million he received to shoot new scenes for All the Money in the World to the anti–sexual harassment group Time's Up, after outrage that his female costar, Michelle Williams, made just roughly $1,000 for the same work.

In November, after sexual assault allegations came out against the film's original lead Kevin Spacey, it was announced that scenes would be reshot to replace Spacey with Christopher Plummer.

Despite much of the cast and crew — including his costar — agreeing to work for almost nothing, Wahlberg was able to negotiate a fee of $1.5 million.

Williams, meanwhile, agreed to work for a per diem of $80, previously telling USA Today, "I said I'd be wherever they needed me, whenever they needed me. And they could have my salary, they could have my holiday, whatever they wanted. Because I appreciated so much that they were making this massive effort."

News of the pay disparity was met with intense backlash, with people calling it "shameful" and "an egregious gender pay gap."