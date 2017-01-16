People Are Saying These "Grab America By The Pussy" Shirts Normalize Sexual Assault

14. Bob Dye, who manages the Lloyd Center store in Portland where the shirt first went viral, told The Oregonian he would doing everything he could to get the shirt removed from the store.

“This is wrong on so many levels, regardless of where on the political aisle you stand,” Dye said. “We are as incensed at this as you are and we will do everything within the confines of the lease to have it removed,” he said.

According to The Oregonian, the shirts were no longer in the store Monday morning.