Lawmakers Of Both Parties Are Praising Trump's Attack On Syria

The strike, which involved dozens of Tomahawk cruise missiles, targeted an airfield that the Syrian government used to launch a deadly chemical attack earlier this week. In the minutes and hours after the strike, several prominent Republicans praised the president's response.

US lawmakers responded largely with praise Thursday night after President Trump ordered airstrikes against Syria.

Rep. Paul Ryan, speak of the US House of Representatives, called the strike "appropriate and just."

Sen. Marco Rubio, who has long called for military intervention in the Syrian civil war, said in a statement that the strike "will hopefully diminish" President Bashar al-Assad's "capacity to commit atrocities against innocent civilians."

Within minutes of the air strikes being announced, Rep. Jason Chaffetz, a Utah Republican, tweeted "God bless the USA!"

I fully support President Trump's missile strike against Syria. The actions of the Syrian regime are deplorable and unacceptable.

Here's the statement from Sen. Cardin, ranking member of the Senate foreign relations committee.

Some Democrats also voiced measured support for the move. Sen. Ben Cardin, the ranking Democrat on the House Foreign Relations Committee, said the strikes "send a clear signal that the United States will stand up for internationally accepted norms and rules against chemical weapons."

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer: Holding Assad accountable is "right thing to do," but Trump needs to consult… https://t.co/WXRHTzidpK

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer was cautiously optimistic as well, saying the that making sure Assad knows he will "pay a price is the right thing to do."

My statement on tonight's U.S. missile strikes in Syria

Sen. Brad Sherman told BuzzFeed News that "I tend to think this was an appropriate move."

Sherman, a Democrat on the Foreign Affairs committee, said Thursday night that there were 59 Tomahawk missiles launched that “hit a particular air base from which we believe the chemical weapons were employed."

“The bad news is there may have very well been Russian servicemen at the airbase,” Sherman said.

The congressman added there had not been a classified briefing on the matter yet, but called the the strike appropriate.

"It doesn’t solve Syria or come even close, but it does send a message,” Sherman said. “This limited option will at least serve to protect international law with regard to chemical weapons.”

“It does more to protect the rule than it does to protect the Syrian people.”