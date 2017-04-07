Lawmakers Of Both Parties Are Praising Trump's Attack On Syria

US lawmakers responded largely with praise Thursday night after President Trump ordered airstrikes against Syria.
The strike, which involved dozens of Tomahawk cruise missiles, targeted an airfield that the Syrian government used to launch a deadly chemical attack earlier this week. In the minutes and hours after the strike, several prominent Republicans praised the president's response.
Rep. Paul Ryan, speak of the US House of Representatives, called the strike "appropriate and just."
Earlier this week the Assad regime murdered dozens of innocent men, women and children in a barbaric chemical weapons attack. Tonight the United States responded. This action was appropriate and just. These tactical strikes make clear that the Assad regime can no longer count on American inaction as it carries out atrocities against the Syrian people. Resolving the years-long crisis in Syria is a complex task, but Bashar al-Assad must be held accountable and his enablers must be persuaded to change course. I look forward to the administration further engaging Congress in this effort."
Senators Lindsey Graham and John McCain, both leading foreign policy hawks, issued a joint statement commending Trump's move, adding that "he deserves the support of the American people."
We salute the skill and professionalism of the US Armed Forces who carried out tonight's strikes in Syria. Acting on the orders of their commander-in-chief, they have sent an important message the United States will no longer stand idly by as Assad, aided and abetted by Putin's Russia, slaughters innocent Syrians with chemical weapons and barrel bombs.
Unlike the previous administration, President Trump confronted a pivotal moment in Syria and took action. For that, he deserves the support of the American people.
Sen. Marco Rubio, who has long called for military intervention in the Syrian civil war, said in a statement that the strike "will hopefully diminish" President Bashar al-Assad's "capacity to commit atrocities against innocent civilians."
Tonight's strike against the Assad regime’s Shayrat Air Base will hopefully diminish his capacity to commit atrocities against innocent civilians. By acting decisively against the very facility from which Assad launched his murderous chemical weapons attack, President Trump has made it clear to Assad and those who empower him that the days of committing war crimes with impunity are over. What must follow is a real and comprehensive strategy to ensure that Assad is no longer a threat to his people and to U.S. security, and that Russia no longer has free reign to support his regime.
Within minutes of the air strikes being announced, Rep. Jason Chaffetz, a Utah Republican, tweeted "God bless the USA!"
Senate Foreign Relations Chair Bob Corker, a Tennessee Republican, applauded Trump's "decisive action."
The US and the world community stood by as Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad brutally tortured and murdered more than 500,000 of his own people, and I applaud President Trump for taking decisive action following the latest chemical weapons attack. It is critical that Assad knows he will no longer enjoy impunity for his horrific crimes against his own citizens, and this proportional step was appropriate. As we move forward, it will be important for the administration to engage with congress and clearly communicate its full strategy to the American people.
House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Ed Royce, a California Republican, also issued a statement praising the strikes as a "measured response."
Assad was warned, repeatedly, by the U.S. and the U.N. that the intentional targeting of innocent men, women and children is intolerable. Now Assad has been caught red-handed carrying out another abhorrent chemical attack, and the administration has taken a measured response. Moving ahead, the administration must work with Congress and lay out clear policy goals for Syria and the region.
Rep. Robert Aderholt announced that he "fully supported President Trump's missile strike."
Some Democrats also voiced measured support for the move. Sen. Ben Cardin, the ranking Democrat on the House Foreign Relations Committee, said the strikes "send a clear signal that the United States will stand up for internationally accepted norms and rules against chemical weapons."
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer was cautiously optimistic as well, saying the that making sure Assad knows he will "pay a price is the right thing to do."
Senate Assistant Minority Leader Dick Durbin called the strike a "measure response to the Syrian nerve gas atrocity."
Sen. Brad Sherman told BuzzFeed News that "I tend to think this was an appropriate move."
Sherman, a Democrat on the Foreign Affairs committee, said Thursday night that there were 59 Tomahawk missiles launched that “hit a particular air base from which we believe the chemical weapons were employed."
“The bad news is there may have very well been Russian servicemen at the airbase,” Sherman said.
The congressman added there had not been a classified briefing on the matter yet, but called the the strike appropriate.
"It doesn’t solve Syria or come even close, but it does send a message,” Sherman said. “This limited option will at least serve to protect international law with regard to chemical weapons.”
“It does more to protect the rule than it does to protect the Syrian people.”
Still, support for Trump's action was far from universal. Senator Rand Paul, a Kentucky Republican, posted a series of tweets criticizing the airstrikes, as well as Trump's decision to move forward with military action without congressional approval.
Rep. Thomas Massie, another Kentucky Republican, also focused on the lack of congressional approval, sharing a screen shot of an old Trump tweet with the hashtag #bigmistake.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren said that Assad's regime "must be held accountable" but added that "expanded military intervention in Syria requires action by congress."
The use of chemical weapons against innocent Syrian men, women, and children is a clear violation of international law. The Syrian regime must be held accountable for this horrific act, and its actions underscore why the United States should embrace innocent people who are fleeing terror.
But the Constitution gives the power to authorize the use of military force to the legislative branch. Expanded military intervention in Syria requires action by Congress. If President Trump expects such an authorization, he owes the American people an explanation of his strategy to bring an end to the violence in Syria. We should not escalate this conflict without clear goals and a plan to achieve them.
Sen. Tim Kaine, Hillary Clinton's former running mate, called Trump's decision to move forward without congressional approval "unlawful."
Assad is a brutal dictator who must be held accountable for his actions. But President Trump has launched a military strike against Syria without a vote of congress. The Constitution says war must be declared by Congress. I voted for military action against Syria in 2013 when Donald Trump was advocating that America turn its back on Assad's atrocities. Congress will work with the president, but his failure to seek congressional approval is unlawful.
Rep. Justin Amash, a Michigan Republican, said on Twitter that "atrocities in Syria cannot justify departure from the Constitution."
Rep. Adam Schiff, the ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, said on MSNBC that "none of what we're doing in Syria is authorized."
Schiff later issued a statement saying that "this strike will not hasten an end to the Assad regime, but it may deter its further use of chemical weapons."
"Nevertheless, this missile strike and the military action of our forces already in Syria, have yet to be authorized by Congress," Schiff said in the statement. "Congress cannot abdicate its responsibility any longer and should vote on any use of force not made in self defense. This is necessary whether action is taken against terrorist groups or, as here, against regime capabilities."
Rep. Ted Lieu, another California Democrat, also questioned the wisdom of the strikes.
