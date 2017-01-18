A "Queer Dance Party" Erupted Outside Mike Pence’s DC Home

A group of protesters and LGBT activists convened near the Washington, DC, home of Vice President-elect Mike Pence Wednesday night to hold a “queer dance party.” Queer dance party outside Mike Pence's house — Infantry Snowflake (@CrappyMovies) ID: 10349852

The dancing was part of a march through DC that eventually arrived outside the home that Pence is staying in until he moves into the official vice presidential residence — the United States Naval Observatory. Demonstrators have been gathering in DC this week to protest Donald Trump, his administration, and his likely policies.

Trump and Pence will be inaugurated Friday.

The gathering was organized by WERK for Peace, which describes itself as a "grassroots movement using dance to promote peace." "This is our dance party!" @werkforpeace @DisruptJ20 @postlocal #wewilldance — Victoria St. Martin (@VStMartin)

During the gathering, witnesses said participants were chanting, "Daddy Pence, come dance." Dance protest has arrived - now dancing a half a block from Mike Pence's rental house. Were chanting "Daddy Pence,… https://t.co/Am89CFVeH1 — Betsy Klein (@betsy_klein)

At least one man danced atop a vehicle in the street. The queer dance party at Mike Pence's house is fucking lit — joanna (@_joannaw)

Come dance Daddy Pence! #wearehereandwewilldance #werkforpeace #disruptJ20 — remmagolds (@rg0lds)

Pence has been frequently criticized for his positions on LGBT issues. Queer dance party is heading over to Mike Pence's house to dance their butts off #wearehereandwewilldance… https://t.co/3a1fzbcT6c — remmagolds (@rg0lds)

In 2015, Pence signed the Religious Freedom Restoration Act, which critics said would allow discrimination against LGBT people. He has also repeatedly backed legislation meant to ban same-sex marriage, and in 2000 expressed support for so-called “conversion therapy” meant to change people’s sexual orientation.

Last year, Pence also resisted President Obama’s guidelines on discrimination against transgender kids at schools.

Criticism of Pence recently grabbed headlines when he attended the musical Hamilton, prompting the cast to speak directly to him from the stage.

“We truly hope this show has inspired you to uphold our American values and to work on behalf of all of us,” actor Brandon Victor Dixon said. “This is one American story told by a diverse group of men and women of different colors, creeds, and orientations.”



In a Facebook invite for Wednesday night's dance, WERK for Peace described Pence as "homo/transphobic." Dance party at Mike's house! Party in the USA @Mike_Pence — RiotWomenn (@riotwomennn)

The invite said Pence "has graciously invited us to shake our booties and bodies in front of/around his house in Chevy Chase. We plan on leaving behind [biodegradable] glitter and rainbow paraphinalia [sic] that he can NEVER forget." "This is our dance party!" @werkforpeace @DisruptJ20 @postlocal #wewilldance — Victoria St. Martin (@VStMartin)

Representatives for Pence did not immediately return a BuzzFeed News request for comment, or say if he was at the home when the dancing took place.

