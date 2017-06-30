Sections

"Morning Joe" Hosts Say The President Is "Not Mentally Equipped" To Watch Their Show

Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski published an op-ed in the Washington Post Friday responding to the president's tweets about them on Thursday.

Originally posted on
Updated on
Jessica Simeone
Jessica Simeone
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Nicholas Hunt / Getty Images

"Morning Joe" co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski have said the president is "not mentally equipped" to watch their show in an op-ed published in the Washington Post Friday.

In the piece the pair talk about the president's "unhealthy obsession" with their morning show and mentioned how they were once threatened by senior White House officials with negative press coverage unless they asked the president to stop it.

"This year, top White House staff members warned that the National Enquirer was planning to publish a negative article about us unless we begged the president to have the story spiked. We ignored their desperate pleas," Scarborough and Brzezinski wrote.

The TV duo, who are also engaged to be married, said Trump's claims that they asked to join him in Mar-a-Lago three nights in a row is "false," as is a claim that Brzezinski was "bleeding badly from a face-lift."

The two were supposed to be on vacation from "Morning Joe" Friday but came on the show to discuss the president's Twitter rant.

"I'm fine," Brzezinski said, adding that her "family brought [her] up really tough."

.@morningmika: "It’s been fascinating and frightening and really sad for our country" #morningjoe
Morning Joe @Morning_Joe

.@morningmika: "It’s been fascinating and frightening and really sad for our country" #morningjoe

Reply Retweet Favorite

In discussing that happened, Brzezinski said she's not worried about what President Trump is saying about her.

She went on to say that her father just passed away, her mother had two heart attacks and that her daughter recently lost a friend, these are the things, she said, that she worries about.

Scarborough discussed the president's treatment of women, saying how he will insult the president on air but "for some reason he always goes after Mika." "He attacks women because he fears women," he said.

In the Washington Post piece, they discussed the president's treatment of women.

"It is disturbing that the president of the United States keeps up his unrelenting assault on women. From his menstruation musings about Megyn Kelly, to his fat-shaming treatment of a former Miss Universe, to his braggadocio claims about grabbing women’s genitalia, the 45th president is setting the poorest of standards for our children," they wrote.

On Thursday, Trump fired off a Twitter rant calling Brzezinski "low I.Q. Crazy Mika" and Scarborough "Psycho Joe."

I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came..
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came..

Reply Retweet Favorite

He followed that up with another tweet that said that Brzezinski was bleeding from a face lift when he refused to see them at Mar-a-Lago around New Year's Eve.

...to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

...to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!

Reply Retweet Favorite

Several politicians spoke out Thursday against the president's comments including Republican Senator Lindsey Graham and House Speaker Paul Ryan.


Jessica Simeone is a news assignment editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Jessica Simeone at jessica.simeone@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

