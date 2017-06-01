A “Bachelorette” Contestant Is Under Fire For Racist, Sexist, And Islamophobic Tweets

Lee Garrett, a contestant on the current season of ABC's The Bachelorette, has locked his Twitter account after a series of racist, sexist, and Islamophobic tweets from before the show filmed were exposed.

"What's the difference between the NAACP and the KKK? Wait for it... One has the sense of shame to cover their racist ass faces," he posted, according to a screenshot from Twitter user @emesola. Garrett also appears to have tweeted a petition to have Black Lives Matter recognized as a terrorist group. In another tweet, he allegedly wrote, "When is the last time you saw a pretty feminist? There is a reason for this," and in another: "I don't hate Muslims, I do hate Islam. I just mindfucked a few liberals for standing for something while making reasonable sense."

Garrett is currently vying for love on of The Bachelorette with Rachel Lindsay, the franchise's first black lead.