19 Ways Donald Trump's First Foreign Trip Could Go Horribly, Horribly Wrong

A little under four months into his presidency, with chaos swirling around him at home, President Donald Trump sets off for his first foreign trip on Friday, a whirlwind five-country extravaganza.
Any foreign trip can be fraught, but with this one so high-stakes and a president who himself is nervous, here's a look at some of the ways it could go sideways:
1. Trump could forget his toothbrush in the residence and force the plane to turn around mid-flight.
2. A shot-by-shot recreation of Harrison Ford/Gary Oldman thriller Air Force One could break out.
3. Son-in-law cum adviser Jared Kushner could spend the entire time they're in Saudi Arabia quoting Star Wars: Attack of the Clones.
4. The president could pronounce the "h" in "Riyadh" — repeatedly and with an increasingly weird, spitting emphasis.
5. Chief strategist Stephen Bannon could arrange for National Economic Council director Gary Cohn to "accidentally" be left behind in one of the countries.
6. Michael Flynn could be discovered attempting to stow away in a luggage bin on Air Force One.
7. Trump could ask Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for haircare advice.
8. Trump could weigh in on the Great Hummus War while in Israel.
9. Press Secretary Sean Spicer could get lost ~among~ the bushes in the Vatican's gardens.
10. Chief of Staff Reince Priebus could have someone discover the anagram that is his True Name, causing him to disappear forever mid-trip.
11. A Vatican official could mistakenly attempt to exorcize Stephen Miller, believing him to be a malignant ghost.
12. Jared Kushner could play Nelly's "Air Force Ones" on Air Force One's speaker system — only to get it stuck on repeat for the entire flight.
13. NATO could rename itself the "Not America Treaty Organization."
14. First Daughter slash adviser to the president Ivanka Trump could spend the entire time in Brussels telling people that she speaks Belgian.
15. Trump could lose a heated game of flip-cup at the G7 to new bros French president Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
16. National Security Advisor HR McMaster could become so frustrated he crushes his glasses into powder with his bare hands.
17. Melissa McCarthy could secretly replace Sean Spicer for three days before anyone notices.
18. Trump could ask for "real pizza" while in Italy for the G7 meeting.
19. Trump could end the trip by telling the rest of the G7 in front of the press that he swears he'll actually remember their names next time.
