Okay, Wait, We Seriously Need To Talk About Netanyahu’s Technicolor Dream Hair

What even happened to your head, Bibi.

Hayes Brown
Hayes Brown
BuzzFeed News Reporter

1. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is no spring chicken, as this recent photo with US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis shows, but he’s been rocking the silver coif for a while.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is no spring chicken, as this recent photo with US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis shows, but he's been rocking the silver coif for a while.

View this image ›

Gil Cohen-magen / AFP / Getty Images

2. I mean, the guy was pulling off the Anderson Cooper look back in 1995, over two decades ago.

I mean, the guy was pulling off the Anderson Cooper look back in 1995, over two decades ago.

View this image ›

Jim Hollander

3. So it was…odd when he showed up at the start of this month with hair that was definitely no longer the grey that we’d gotten used to over the years.

So it was…odd when he showed up at the start of this month with hair that was definitely no longer the grey that we'd gotten used to over the years.

View this image ›

Jack Guez / AFP / Getty Images

Even Bibi himself looks perturbed by the change in this April 2 photo. “Have I made the right choice?” his eyes seem to say. “Are people staring? People are definitely staring.” Defense Secretary Avigador Lieberman stares ahead, determined to not let the photographers capture him marveling at his bosses new ‘do.

4. Yeah, that’s noticeably darker all right. It’s sort of a sandy brown situation in this picture a day later.

Yeah, that's noticeably darker all right. It's sort of a sandy brown situation in this picture a day later.

View this image ›

Handout / Getty Images

So, yeah, weird but at least he managed to keep it relatively low-key that he’d changed i-

5. OH GOD WAIT IT’S EVEN DARKER JUST A WEEK LATER.

OH GOD WAIT IT'S EVEN DARKER JUST A WEEK LATER.

View this image ›

Abir Sultan / AFP / Getty Images

Look at how — what color even is that, brown? — his hair is at this cabinet meeting on April 9.

6. FOR REAL THO IT LOOKED LIKE HE WAS BENJAMIN BUTTONING.

FOR REAL THO IT LOOKED LIKE HE WAS BENJAMIN BUTTONING.

View this image ›

Abir Sultan / AFP / Getty Images

(Binyamin Buttoning? I don’t even know.)

7. At least Bibi himself had the good sense to know that he goofed, making fun of himself in a video released during the end of Passover last week.

צאו לטייל בארצנו היפה. חג שמח לכם!

— Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu)

“Everything is green, a bit brown,” he said, according to a translation from the Forward, “and I’m not talking about the color of my own hair, ok.”

“By the way, they say brown is the new grey,” he said, proving he hasn’t lost his razor sharp wit he displayed in the last Israeli general election.

8. By the 19th, whatever Israeli Just For Men he’d used had finally begun to wash out.

By the 19th, whatever Israeli Just For Men he'd used had finally begun to wash out.

View this image ›

Ronen Zvulun / Reuters

Let us never speak of this harrowing time again.

Hayes Brown is a world news editor and reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Hayes Brown at hayes.brown@buzzfeed.com.
