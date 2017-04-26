Okay, Wait, We Seriously Need To Talk About Netanyahu’s Technicolor Dream Hair

Even Bibi himself looks perturbed by the change in this April 2 photo. “Have I made the right choice?” his eyes seem to say. “Are people staring? People are definitely staring.” Defense Secretary Avigador Lieberman stares ahead, determined to not let the photographers capture him marveling at his bosses new ‘do.

So, yeah, weird but at least he managed to keep it relatively low-key that he’d changed i-

Look at how — what color even is that, brown? — his hair is at this cabinet meeting on April 9.

7. At least Bibi himself had the good sense to know that he goofed, making fun of himself in a video released during the end of Passover last week.

צאו לטייל בארצנו היפה. חג שמח לכם! — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu)

“Everything is green, a bit brown,” he said, according to a translation from the Forward, “and I’m not talking about the color of my own hair, ok.”

“By the way, they say brown is the new grey,” he said, proving he hasn’t lost his razor sharp wit he displayed in the last Israeli general election.

ID: 10963383