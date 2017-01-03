Megyn Kelly Is Leaving Fox News For NBC

Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly announced Tuesday that she is leaving for a new role at NBC News.

Kelly will be the anchor of a new one-hour daytime program, the New York Times first reported. The exact time of the show has not yet been decided, NBC said, but it will air Monday through Friday. She will also anchor a new Sunday evening news magazine show, NBC said.

“While I will greatly miss my colleagues at Fox, I am delighted to be joining the NBC News family and taking on a new challenge,” Kelly tweeted. “I remain deeply grateful to Fox News, to Rupert, Lachlan and James Murdoch, and especially to all the FNC viewers, who have taught me so much about what really matters.”

Kelly was at Fox News for about 12 years and created and anchored the Kelly File. On Fox News, she was the second-most popular host on cable news behind only Bill O’Reilly.

“Megyn is an exceptional journalist and news anchor, who has had an extraordinary career,” Andrew Lack, chairman of NBCUniversal News Group, said in the statement. “She’s demonstrated tremendous skill and poise, and we’re lucky to have her.”

Kelly’s contract was due to expire this summer, and Fox News did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News’ request for comment about whether they will be releasing her before then.

Kelly became a household name during the election due to her tough questioning of Donald Trump during a GOP primary debate, and his subsequent attacks of her character and physical appearance.

21st Century Fox offered Kelly more than $20 million a year to stay after her contract expires, the New York Times reported. NBC News and other rival cable news organizations told Kelly they could not match Fox’s offer. It is unclear how much Kelly was offered by NBC, but the Wall Street Journal reported that her current salary at Fox is around $15 million a year.