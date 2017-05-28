Angela Merkel Says Germany Can't Fully Rely On The US Or The UK Anymore

After attending a G-7 summit in which President Donald Trump split from other world leaders on issues of climate change, trade, and refugees, German Chancellor Angela Merkel told her country that Germany could no longer rely on the US and UK for help.

“The times in which we could completely rely on others are on the way out. I’ve experienced that in the last few days," she said Sunday at an election rally in Southern Germany.

“We Europeans truly have to take our fate into our own hands."

Merkel brought up the US and the UK's Brexit explicitly, saying that she hopes to maintain a friendly relationship with the two countries, but that she has come to understand that they are no longer countries to completely rely on as partners.

