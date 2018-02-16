Here's What You Need To Know About Karen McDougal, The Playboy Model Who Reportedly Had An Affair With Trump In 2006

According to a new report in The New Yorker , Donald Trump had an affair with the Playmate from 2006 to 2007.

The report said that the affair was consensual and lasted nine months. It began in 2006 and she ended it in 2007. The details that emerged in the New Yorker story are from an "eight-page, handwritten document" describing the affair that McDougal wrote and gave to a friend a decade ago. She "expressed surprise" that reporter Ronan Farrow had the document but confirmed that it was in her handwriting. A White House spokesperson denied McDougal's claims in a statement to the magazine. “This is an old story that is just more fake news. The President says he never had a relationship with McDougal.”

Trump focused his attention on McDougal throughout the party and asked for her phone number, which she gave him. They talked on the phone and eventually went on a first dinner date in a private bungalow at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Hollywood. "I was so nervous! I was into his intelligence + charm. Such a polite man,” McDougal wrote in the document obtained by the New Yorker. “We talked for a couple hours — then, it was “ON”! We got naked + had sex.”

She wrote it made her feel "sad." She told him that she slept with him because she liked him, to which he apparently responded, ‘you are special.’”

Adult film star Stephanie Clifford, who performs as Stormy Daniels, described her affair with Trump — which also took place in 2006 — in a 2011 interview with InTouch Weekly magazine, which was released to national headlines in January. Like McDougal, in the interview Clifford described meeting Trump for dinner and sex at a bungalow at the Beverly Hills Hotel. A former Apprentice contestant named Summer Zervos, who is currently suing Trump for defamation, claims that he groped her and attempted to kiss her during a dinner meeting about a job at the Trump Organization in 2007 that was held in a private bungalow at the Beverly Hills Hotel. Trump's attorneys have argued that Zervos's claims of sexual misconduct are false and "politically motivated." The New Yorker reported that all three women claim to have been escorted to the bungalow by one of Trump's bodyguards.

During a tour of Trump Tower, Trump showed McDougal Melania’s separate bedroom, saying “said she liked her space to read or be alone.”

McDougal wrote that she would book and pay for her own tickets to fly to meet Trump, and he would then reimburse her so there would never be a paper trail.

“I didn’t want someone else telling stories and getting all the details wrong,” she told the New Yorker. She approached a lawyer who helped her negotiate a limited life-story rights agreement in August 2016, granting American Media, Inc., the publisher of the National Enquirer, "exclusive ownership of her account of any romantic, personal, or physical relationship she has ever had with any 'then-married man'" — who was specified to be Donald Trump in the legal fine print. McDougal told the New Yorker that she regretted signing the agreement. “At this point I feel I can’t talk about anything without getting into trouble, because I don’t know what I’m allowed to talk about. I’m afraid to even mention his name.”

A former longtime AMI employee told the New Yorker that the company would routinely buy stories "knowing full well they were never going to run." The company's owner, David Pecker, would reportedly approach celebrities and use the fact that he owned the rights to these stories and could technically publish them at any time as leverage to get them to appear in one of AMI's many magazines or feed him information. When asked for comment, a spokesperson for the company told the New Yorker, "The suggestion that AMI holds any influence over the President of the United States, while flattering, is laughable.”

McDougal said that she was inspired to speak out because of the #MeToo movement and hopes that her story will make women think twice before signing agreements like hers. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @karenmcdougal

