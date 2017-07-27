Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Shopping
  25. Sports
  26. Style
  27. Tech
  28. Travel
  29. Weddings
  30. World

All The Recent Drama In Trump's White House As Explained By "Mean Girls"

Girl World is NOT at peace.

Posted on
David Mack
David Mack
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Donald Trump is president, which means he's the center of power and attention.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Paramount Pictures

Republicans are both terrified and in awe of him.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Paramount Pictures

Trump has a habit of writing down all his mean thoughts on Twitter for everyone to see.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Paramount Pictures

Lately, Trump is not happy that his attorney general, Jeff Sessions, recused himself from the Russia investigation.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Paramount Pictures

Sessions made this decision back in March citing his prominent role in Trump's election campaign. But news had also emerged that he hadn't disclosed meetings with top Russian officials.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Paramount Pictures

So lately Trump's been bad mouthing Sessions every chance he gets — on Twitter, in interviews, and even in the White House Rose Garden.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Paramount Pictures

People think Trump wants to replace Sessions with an AG who will curtail the Russia probe, but Sessions has said he's just gonna keep on keeping on.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Paramount Pictures

Vice President Mike Pence wants nothing to do with all this and is trying to distance himself from all things Russia, so he's just carrying on being Mike Pence.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Paramount Pictures

Meanwhile, press secretary Sean Spicer has been one of the most prominent faces of the Trump administration, going on TV frequently to lie on behalf of his boss.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Paramount Pictures

But Spicer struggled during his press briefings and was frequently criticized for his messaging and tone.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Paramount Pictures

Behind the scenes, Trump was reportedly not a fan of Spicer and criticized him frequently. He was even said to be upset that Spicer was being portrayed by a woman, Melissa McCarthy, on SNL.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Paramount Pictures

Trump blames his communications department for failing to properly sell what he sees as his many achievements to the American people.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Paramount Pictures

As retribution, he's said to have blocked Spicer, a Catholic, from meeting the Pope when they all went to the Vatican.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Paramount Pictures

So, with all this drama, Trump has brought a new member into the White House clique: Anthony Scaramucci.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Paramount Pictures

As the new head of the communications department, Scaramucci is slick, confident, and obsessed with hair and makeup.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Paramount Pictures

He also keeps going on TV and telling everyone how much he loves — yes, loves — the president.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Paramount Pictures

Spicer was pissed that he'd have to report to Scaramucci, so he resigned.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Paramount Pictures

And Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Spicer's deputy, was promoted.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Paramount Pictures

Meanwhile, chief of staff Reince Priebus, who is widely viewed as a weak figure in the White House, was also said to be not pleased with Scaramucci's appointment.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Paramount Pictures

On Wednesday, Politico reported on Scaramucci's (publicly available) financial disclosures. In an angry tweet, he then called the story a "leak" from the White House and even tagged Reince Priebus, which some saw as an attack on the chief of staff.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Paramount Pictures

Scaramucci later deleted the tweet and said he wasn't trying to blame Priebus. BUT he then went on TV and compared their relationship to the biblical brothers Cain and Abel (Spoiler: Cain murders Abel).

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Paramount Pictures

People are wondering how far all this backstabbing will go.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Paramount Pictures

Meanwhile, the media is watching on...

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Paramount Pictures

And the press LOVES all the drama.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Paramount Pictures

As does Trump, who despite all the chaos, enjoys people fighting for his favor.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Paramount Pictures

Make America Great Again!

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Paramount Pictures

David Mack is a reporter and weekend editor for BuzzFeed News in New York.

Contact David Mack at david.mack@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With USNews