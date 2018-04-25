 back to top
Kanye Says He Loves Trump Because They "Are Both Dragon Energy." So, Yes. OK Then.

West's tweets in recent days have caused some to think he's been radicalized by the alt-right, but the rapper said Wednesday he's not scared of "the mob."

David Mack
If it wasn't clear given the past few days of increasingly bizarre tweets, Kanye West on Wednesday made it official: He loves President Trump.

"You don't have to agree with Trump but the mob can't make me not love him," the rapper tweeted Wednesday. "We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don't agree with everything anyone does. That's what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought."

Since he reactivated his Twitter account earlier this month, Kanye has tweeted that he has a new album coming, but he's also retweeted posts that have caused some to think he's being swayed by alt-right ideology.

On Monday, he retweeted nine clips of a livestream from controversial Dilbert cartoonist Scott Adams, who is popular among men's rights activists, has appeared on Infowars, and enthusiastically supports Trump.

On Saturday, he also said he loves the thinking of Candace Owens, a far-right YouTuber.

Having upset some on the left, Kanye was suddenly very popular on Fox News!

On Wednesday, Kanye began tweeting pictures from inside the home he shares with Kim Kardashian and their children, mocking the idea that he had been brainwashed and ended up in "the sunken place" from Get Out.

Kim was quick to call him out on this.

Ummm babe. We had a rule to not show our home on social media! Soooo can we now allow KUWTK filming in the home? 🤔😂 https://t.co/bUMAn29K5K
Ummm babe. We had a rule to not show our home on social media! Soooo can we now allow KUWTK filming in the home? 🤔😂 https://t.co/bUMAn29K5K

It was Kim, you may remember, who once took a selfie during the election with Hillary Clinton and Kanye with the caption, "#HillaryForPresident."

But then after Trump won, Kanye turned up randomly at Trump Tower during the transition to meet the then-president-elect.

So after the recent days of controversy, Monday's series of tweets began with Kanye saying he was used to taking heat for his independent thinking.

He then said that "the mob" can't make him not love Trump, because they "are both dragon energy." The rapper also said he loves everyone, but doesn't agree with everything anyone does.

He said he doesn't tell the Hillary fans in his life (presumably including Kim) not to support her, because everyone is entitled to their own views. He also said he loves Clinton.

Kanye maintained he's not political and doesn't support either major party.

He said he's not scared of the media, again refuting criticism he had fallen into "the sunken place."

Finally, he called for more truth and love in the world.

After this article was first published, Kanye then tweeted he'd received a call from Kim, who wanted him to reiterate that he doesn't agree with "everything Trump does."

my wife just called me and she wanted me to make this clear to everyone. I don't agree with everything Trump does. I don't agree 100% with anyone but myself.
my wife just called me and she wanted me to make this clear to everyone. I don't agree with everything Trump does. I don't agree 100% with anyone but myself.

So, there you have it. May we all be dragon energy.

