Former "Apprentice" Contestant Sues Donald Trump Over Sexual Assault Allegations

Summer Zervos, who alleges Donald Trump forced himself on her in a hotel in 2007, filed a defamation lawsuit against the president-elect for calling her a liar.

Claudia Rosenbaum
Summer Zervos in November with Gloria Allred. Ringo H.w. Chiu / AP

A former contestant on The Apprentice who alleges Donald Trump groped and forcibly kissed her at a hotel in 2007 filed a defamation lawsuit Tuesday, alleging the president-elect publicly disparaged her when he called her a liar.

Trump called the allegations by Summer Zervos that he forced himself on her in Beverly Hills lies, and vowed to sue her and a dozen other women who came forward with allegations of misconduct during his campaign.

Since he has been unwilling to retract his statements calling her a liar, or acknowledge that she was telling the truth, Zervos said she had no other choice but to file a lawsuit “in order to vindicate my reputation.”

Her attorney, Gloria Allred, called the decision to sue brave.

“She knows that she will be attacked by Donald Trump,” Allred said at a news conference in Los Angeles. “We’ve waited two months. Time is up.”

Trump’s treatment of women came under greater scrutiny during his campaign after the release of a 2005 Access Hollywood tape that recorded him bragging about kissing women, grabbing them “by the pussy,” and attempting to have sex with a married woman.

Trump has denied all of the allegations made against him.

Claudia Rosenbaum is an entertainment reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Claudia Rosenbaum at claudia.rosenbaum@buzzfeed.com.
