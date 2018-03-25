 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty As/Is
More Caret down

These Were Some Of The Most Moving Moments From The March For Our Lives Rallies

Hundreds of thousands of people rallied at March for Our Lives events across the country Saturday. These were some of the most powerful moments.

Posted on
Caroline O'Donovan
Caroline O'Donovan
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Emma Gonzalez, a survivor of the Parkland school shooting and leader of the #NeverAgain movement, went silent for most of her speech, standing on stage for 6 minutes and 20 seconds — the same length of time as the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Something truly haunting by watching Emma Gonzalez stand there are the #MarchForOurLives rally with tears in her eyes, completely silent. Jesus that was powerful. Her silence &amp; that look in her eyes spoke louder than anything else. https://t.co/PcCgJWqCKg
Shem @Shem

Something truly haunting by watching Emma Gonzalez stand there are the #MarchForOurLives rally with tears in her eyes, completely silent. Jesus that was powerful. Her silence &amp; that look in her eyes spoke louder than anything else. https://t.co/PcCgJWqCKg

Reply Retweet Favorite

Here's a video of her full address:

video-player.buzzfeed.com

An 11-year-old named Naomi Wadler said that she wanted to represent "African-American girls whose stories don't make the front page of every national newspaper."

video-player.buzzfeed.com
Advertisement

A Stoneman Douglas student led the crowd at the March for Our Lives in Washington, DC, in singing "Happy Birthday" to a student who died in the Parkland school shooting.

Parkland survivor Samantha Fuentes leads the DC #MarchForOurLives crowd in singing "Happy Birthday" to Nicholas Dworet, who died in the shooting. He would have been 18 today. https://t.co/6muHItTifd
BuzzFeed News @BuzzFeedNews

Parkland survivor Samantha Fuentes leads the DC #MarchForOurLives crowd in singing "Happy Birthday" to Nicholas Dworet, who died in the shooting. He would have been 18 today. https://t.co/6muHItTifd

Reply Retweet Favorite

The father of a Parkland shooting victim said his son Alex Schachter was "mortally wounded by gunshots that came through his classroom door while he was working on an English paper with three of his friends."

Father of Parkland school shooting victim Alex Schachter at #MarchForOurLives rally: "That monster never entered Alex's classroom. If the doors had just been bulletproof, and the windows, Alex and many others would still be alive today." https://t.co/5PlbCzbrLV https://t.co/cy0dBJKXds
ABC News @ABC

Father of Parkland school shooting victim Alex Schachter at #MarchForOurLives rally: "That monster never entered Alex's classroom. If the doors had just been bulletproof, and the windows, Alex and many others would still be alive today." https://t.co/5PlbCzbrLV https://t.co/cy0dBJKXds

Reply Retweet Favorite

Survivors of the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown Connecticut joined other school shooting victims in calling for changes in gun laws. "We will march with you, we will walk out with you, we will vote with you, we will end gun violence in our country, and we will honor with action."

"If these mass shootings can happen in Newtown, and Parkland, then they can happen anywhere." Sandy Hook shooting survivors speak out against gun violence at #MarchForOurLives in DC. https://t.co/QNjQk6HrEr
BuzzFeed News @BuzzFeedNews

"If these mass shootings can happen in Newtown, and Parkland, then they can happen anywhere." Sandy Hook shooting survivors speak out against gun violence at #MarchForOurLives in DC. https://t.co/QNjQk6HrEr

Reply Retweet Favorite

A 9-year-old granddaughter of Martin Luther King Jr. told the crowd in DC, "I have a dream that enough is enough."

video-player.buzzfeed.com
Advertisement

The parents of several of the Parkland shooting victims made signs commemorating their children.

This is the sign Lori Alhadeff is carrying at #MarchForOurLives in DC. “I will fight for you,” it reads. Her 14-year-old daughter died on valentine’s day. https://t.co/7uMJGFdJiJ
Remy Smidt @remysmidt

This is the sign Lori Alhadeff is carrying at #MarchForOurLives in DC. “I will fight for you,” it reads. Her 14-year-old daughter died on valentine’s day. https://t.co/7uMJGFdJiJ

Reply Retweet Favorite

In Denver, a man who conducted the funeral service of one of the victims of the 1999 shooting at Columbine High School carried a sign that said: "Sorry kids. We adults screwed up. You take it from here! We're with you!"

Man holding the "sorry kids..." sign, Bill Selby, was the minister who did funeral for Columbine's Lauren Townsend. He said he previously designed weapons for the military. "We did not design weapons of war for the home. There's hope in these kids. Thank God." #marchforourlives https://t.co/vfzRHHc3Bc
Elizabeth Hernandez @ehernandez

Man holding the "sorry kids..." sign, Bill Selby, was the minister who did funeral for Columbine's Lauren Townsend. He said he previously designed weapons for the military. "We did not design weapons of war for the home. There's hope in these kids. Thank God." #marchforourlives https://t.co/vfzRHHc3Bc

Reply Retweet Favorite

Survivors of the Columbine shooting also joined the Denver march.

Today I met a Columbine survivor. She’s still asking WHEN???#MarchForOurLives
Julia Peacock @peacock4ca42

Today I met a Columbine survivor. She’s still asking WHEN???#MarchForOurLives

Reply Retweet Favorite

Congressman John Lewis, a Georgia Democrat and renowned civil rights leader, joined the March For Our Lives in Atlanta.

What a powerful photograph. 53 years ago today in 1965, John Lewis and thousands of others marched into Montgomery, Alabama, on their way from Selma in support of voting rights. #MarchForOurLives #ATL https://t.co/CBPopjmYva
Colin Sullender @shiruken

What a powerful photograph. 53 years ago today in 1965, John Lewis and thousands of others marched into Montgomery, Alabama, on their way from Selma in support of voting rights. #MarchForOurLives #ATL https://t.co/CBPopjmYva

Reply Retweet Favorite

Teachers across the country joined the rallies to protest gun violence.

Teachers, man. #marchforourlives
Katherine Maher @krmaher

Teachers, man. #marchforourlives

Reply Retweet Favorite

At the March For Our Lives in Parkland, Stoneman Douglas student Samantha Mayor, who was shot in the knee during last month's shooting, marched alongside her mom, whose sign said she was marching "so no other parent has to hear 'Mom, I've been shot'."

Stoneman Douglas junior Samantha Mayor, 17, was shot in the knee during shooting rampage on Feb. 14. Here she is with mom Ellyn at #MarchForOurLives in Parkland. https://t.co/Co67wSRC9c
Susannah Bryan @Susannah_Bryan

Stoneman Douglas junior Samantha Mayor, 17, was shot in the knee during shooting rampage on Feb. 14. Here she is with mom Ellyn at #MarchForOurLives in Parkland. https://t.co/Co67wSRC9c

Reply Retweet Favorite

Caroline O'Donovan is a senior technology reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in San Francisco.

Contact Caroline O'Donovan at caroline.odonovan@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Advertisement

Connect With USNews

Advertisement
Promoted
Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App