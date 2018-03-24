A Parkland Survivor Led The March For Our Lives In Singing "Happy Birthday" For One Of Her Classmates Who Was Killed

Share On more Share On more

Parkland survivor Samantha Fuentes leads the DC #MarchForOurLives crowd in singing "Happy Birthday" to Nicholas Dworet, who died in the shooting. He would have been 18 today. https://t.co/6muHItTifd

"Today is March 24th, March for Our Lives, but it is also the birthday of Nick Dworet, someone that was senselessly murdered in front of me," Fuentes said.

Dworet would have turned 18 on Saturday.

Earlier in her speech, Fuentes recited a poem she had written about the shooting. Midway through, she vomited on stage, and still managed to finish reading it.

"I just threw up on international television and it feels great!" Fuentes said with a laugh.