The Latest: People Around The World Are Rallying For Gun Control At The March For Our Lives

What We Know So Far

People across the US and around the world are holding mass demonstrations after a spate of school shootings. The event is called the March For Our Lives.

The main event, in Washington DC, was inspired by the Never Again teens, who survived the school shooting in Parkland Florida on Feb. 14.

Earlier, we went behind the scenes into the start of the movement, and here’s what it’s like to be the face of a national conversation.

Yet amid this movement, it seems like there is little to no political will to change any gun laws in the US. A spending bill passed yesterday includes funding for some modest gun control measures, such as incentivizing states to contribute to the federal background check registry and allows the CDC to research gun violence. After that, nothing else is on the table.

Trump said he does plan to ban bump stocks, which turn semi-automatic rifles automatic.