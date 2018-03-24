The Latest: People Around The World Are Rallying For Gun Control At The March For Our Lives

What We Know So Far
People across the US and around the world are holding mass demonstrations after a spate of school shootings. The event is called the March For Our Lives.
The main event, in Washington DC, was inspired by the Never Again teens, who survived the school shooting in Parkland Florida on Feb. 14.
Earlier, we went behind the scenes into the start of the movement, and here’s what it’s like to be the face of a national conversation.
Yet amid this movement, it seems like there is little to no political will to change any gun laws in the US. A spending bill passed yesterday includes funding for some modest gun control measures, such as incentivizing states to contribute to the federal background check registry and allows the CDC to research gun violence. After that, nothing else is on the table.
Trump said he does plan to ban bump stocks, which turn semi-automatic rifles automatic.
BuzzFeed News will report on the marches in Washington DC, London, New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Parkland, Houston, Phoenix, Helena, and Austin. We’ll also run a live show from those locations and anchored in New York, which will go live right here around 9:45 a.m. ET.
Updates
Here’s What It’s Like At The Headquarters Of The Teens Working To Stop Mass Shootings
How did a group of teenagers react when their school became the site of America’s latest school massacre? By getting organised and mobilizing into a cohesive movement.
BuzzFeed News visited a meeting of Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school students as they pushed for what has become the “Never Again” meeting to gain mainstream attention.
— Remy Smidt
Here’s What It’s Like To Be The Face Of A National Movement When You’re A Senior In High School
Most 18-year-olds have enough to do deal with – but Emma Gonzáles now finds herself at the center of a national movement known as “Never Again”, after making an impassioned speech at an anti-gun rally.
The Marjory Stoneman Douglas student, whose friends were among the 17 killed in the shooting there on Feb. 14, tells BuzzFeed News how the movement is “putting the media back in our own hands.”
— Remy Smidt
This Is What A 14-Year-Old Girl Left Behind After She Died In A Mass Shooting
What’s left behind when a popular, much-loved and talented 14-year-old girl is killed in a school shooting?
BuzzFeed News spoke to Lori Alhadeff, the mom of Alyssa, who died in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting in Parkland, Florida, on Feb. 14 about the grief and loss the shooting left in her life.
— Remy Smidt