MLK's 9-Year-Old Granddaughter Led A Chant At The DC March For Our Lives

"My grandfather had a dream that his four little children will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character. I have a dream that enough is enough," Yolanda Renee King said.

Amber Jamieson
Jim Watson / AFP / Getty Images

Yolanda Renee King, the 9-year-old granddaughter of Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King, emerged as one of the stars of the DC march on Saturday, leading the crowd in a passionate chant.

"My grandfather had a dream that his four little children will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character. I have a dream that enough is enough," declared King.

"And that this should be a gun-free world, period," she added.

King took to the stage with Jaclyn Corin, a student of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and one of the organizers of the March for Our Lives protest.

King then led the crowd in a call and response chant three times.

"Spread the word. Have you heard? All across the nation. We are going to be a great generation!" she yelled.

Corin tweeted a photo with King after their speech.

Amber Jamieson is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

