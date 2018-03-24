MLK's 9-Year-Old Granddaughter Led A Chant At The DC March For Our Lives

Yolanda Renee King, the 9-year-old granddaughter of Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King, emerged as one of the stars of the DC march on Saturday, leading the crowd in a passionate chant.

"My grandfather had a dream that his four little children will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character. I have a dream that enough is enough," declared King.

"And that this should be a gun-free world, period," she added.