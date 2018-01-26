Trump Is Going To Deliver A Widely Anticipated Speech At Davos

The president plans to bring an “America first” message to a gathering of global elites. He's also pleased with the size of the crowds at Davos.

President Trump is set to deliver a speech at the World Economic Forum on Friday, bringing his “America first” message to a gathering of the world’s political and business elites that pushes for global integration. Speaking to reporters in Davos ahead of the speech, Trump said he expected his "positive message" to be "very well received". "The United States is doing fantastically well, better than we’ve done in decades, the stock markets are incredible, businesses are coming back into the United States," he said. "I think it’s going to be a great message that people are going to like hearing."

Senior administration officials said that while his focus wouldn't be on trade or immigration, the president would make a commitment to free and open trade, albeit only on equitable terms. He’s expected to say that there’s never been a better time to invest in the US, and champion his own record on GDP growth and job creation. The officials said Trump would call on the entire international community to come together to tackle a host of issues, from ISIS to North Korea’s nuclear programme. On Friday, Trump also repeated remarks first made upon arrival in Switzerland that his message was one of "peace and prosperity". Questioned by a reporter, Trump said a New York Times story that he ordered the firing of special counsel Robert Mueller last June before backing down was "fake news".

Trump has already met with UK Prime Minister Theresa May, along with a number of other world leaders. Trump and May spoke privately for between 30 and 40 minutes on Thursday, and Trump made no mention of criticism of him in the UK or his refusal to come to London this month to open the new US embassy, but it was announced he would visit the UK "later this year". In an interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan, he did however say he was prepared to apologize for retweeting three videos from far-right group Britain First last year.

Trump is understood to be very pleased with the reception he’s had at Davos. Standing next to World Economic Forum president Klaus Schwab on Friday morning, he said his appearance at Davos had coincided with a crowd "like they've never had before". "Klaus actually told me this is a crowd like they have never had before in Davos, including all of you people [journalists], like they’ve never had before, so that’s good," Trump said. "I assume they’re here because of Klaus."

